Thomas Markle hand-delivers letter to Oprah asking to be interviewed about Meghan

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, was photographed delivering a letter to Oprah Winfrey's security guard, in which he allegedly asked the TV host to interview him about his daughter.

The 76-year-old drove himself to Montecito, California, where Oprah lives, to hand-deliver his note, which he left with a security guard outside her house.

Insiders say the note requests that Oprah sits down for an interview with him, much like she did with his daughter, so he can tell his side of the story.

"Thomas delivered a letter to Oprah asking her to contact him so he could tell his side of the story," a source told The Sun.

"This was not a note to Meghan and Harry, it was meant for Oprah.

In a Channel 5 TV documentary, Thomas Markle described Meghan and Harry's behaviour as embarrassing. Photo / Channel 5

"Thomas watched the interview she did with them and feels he deserves a chance to have his say."

The man had already told The Sun last year that he was thinking about writing to Oprah, long before his daughter sat down for the explosive interview.

"I was going to write Oprah a letter asking her to let me have an opportunity to speak," he said in January last year.

Meghan and her father have been estranged for quite some time, and she has accused him of failing to protect the privacy of his family and causing her pain.

"I look at Archie, I think about this child, and I genuinely can't imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child," she told Oprah.

In an interview with Newstalk ZB earlier this week, Meghan Markle's sister Samantha called the Duchess a "liar" and a "narcissist".

Sam Markle spoke to Heather du Plessis-Allan about the claims about her family made by Meghan in the interview with Oprah.

Speaking to Heather du Plessis-Allan in her first New Zealand interview since the Oprah interview aired, Samantha Markle said those claims were inaccurate – and there is a photo of them together in 2008 at Samantha's graduation.

"Anyone who has a calculator or a functioning frontal lobe knows that was not 19 years ago. At her age, I would think she could do math, but I think the case is deceit more than inaccuracy."

Meghan also said Samantha changed her last name only when she started dating Harry, but Samantha told du Plessis-Allan that her name was Markle on her graduation certificate.

Samantha claimed her half-sister doesn't always tell the truth and the examples involving her made her doubt some of the other claims Meghan made.

"Shame on Oprah for enabling it."