The opening scenes quickly showcase the detail of the production. There’s shadowed projections, exploding confetti, a magic chest of drawers, and Peter Pan (Theo Shakes) flies through overhead on wires. Wendy (Nova Moala-Knox) delivers a strong musical number near the start, and there’s even a real dog to play Nana.

The theatrical magic continues as the beds are covered up and transformed into a cold, slightly dystopic Neverland, where the Lost Boys are dressed in white and Captain Hook (Jennifer Ludlam, in a dual role as Mr Darling) and his crew are all in black. It’s a Neverland that has gone a little wrong, something that the Darling children quickly notice, but what’s holding this island back takes a while to be made clear.

There is a lot going on in the show, and the various pieces of the production individually stand out. The costumes, from the mermaids to a wolf-dressed Tiger Lily, are astounding, and many of the large-scale props - in particular a very large crocodile - are stunning.

Ludlam, a Nightsong regular, astounds in her roles, devouring the scenery in the best way, with Andrew Gardiner a great foil as Smee. Moala-Knox and Angus Stevens as John bring a youthful maturity to the Darling children, Tupe Lualua shines in her brief scenes as Mrs Darling, and the wider ensemble of young performers flourish as the Lost Boys.

The show is packed with story and theatrical conventions, so much so that little of it has room to come to life. The fun of flying through the air and giant crocodiles contrasts with a rather bleak story, one that takes over the show by the end. The Darling family tragedy clashes with an emotionally stunted Peter Pan (Theo Shakes), his charged relationship with Tinkerbell (Junghwi Jo), and broader questions about childhood and growing up, which all feel in conflict with one another.

Many of the characters feel underdeveloped and under-utilised, none more so than Anika Moa’s widely advertised role as the Mermaid Queen. She is abandoned on the side of the stage to play instruments, only occasionally being included in the plot. And despite a number of musical numbers, she is only a background singer to them, which feels disrespectful to her talents.

There were technical issues as well on opening night, notably with the actor’s mics not turned on when it was their turn to speak, and musical cues not lining up with the moments of action. It added to the feeling that the production is trying to do too much and can’t quite deliver on all of it.

It should be noted that this show is aimed at family audiences, and definitely had the most children at an ATC opening night I’ve ever seen, but the long show and the increasingly depressing tone doesn’t feel like a natural fit for the school holiday crowd.

You can’t deny the ambition behind Peter Pan, and from a pure spectacle level, there’s a lot to feast on throughout the show. And there are two promising shows here: one Peter Pan that stays young and plays into the pantomime, and one Peter Pan that grows up and tackles the bigger issues of life. This Peter Pan tries to be both, and fails to fly as a result.

What: Peter Pan

Where: ASB Waterfront Theatre, until November 3rd.











