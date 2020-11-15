Theatre review: Every Brilliant Thing, Silo Theatre

Performer Anapela Polata'ivao looks at entries to her character's list. Photo / Silo Theatre

As is the case for much this year, little of what Silo Theatre had planned for Every Brilliant Thing when they announced the show last December has worked out as planned.

Its premiere last week came two months later than originally planned, moved from Q Theatre to Samoa House, with original stars Danielle Cormack and Robbie Magasiva swapped out for Anapela Polata'ivao and Jason Te Kare.

Cormack is still involved in this resurrected production, but in true post-lockdown fashion, she is co-directing alongside from Sydney alongside Te Kare. It's been a long journey to get this to stage, but the wait has been worth it, Silo Theatre delivering a flawless production that justifies the effort it would have taken to raise the curtains.

Polata'ivao took the starring role on opening night, that of a woman whose life has been shaped by her mother attempting suicide when she was 7. Trying to process the event and cheer her mum up at the same time, she began writing a list of all the amazing things in her life – icecream, water slides, bumper cars, staying up late.

What starts as a childhood project follows her into adulthood, the list taking on more nuance and meaning as she too experiences her own struggles and joys, finding new things all the time to appreciate even when life seems its hardest.

It's a tight, sharp script from English playwright Duncan Macmillan and original performer Jonny Donahoe that never misses a beat. It flows effortlessly through the years, weaving such a specific and detailed story that's completely malleable, filtered here through a Kiwi point of view without anything feeling lost in translation.

It also finds the perfect balance between the scripted and improvised. Every Brilliant Thing sees the audience play an important role, joining the performer by adding contributions to the list and filling in for characters.

Co-director and performer Jason Te Kere interacts with the audience. Photo / Silo Theatre

It was hard not to bristle when Polata'ivao began handing cards out before the show, each with a number and an entry on the list on them. Audience participation is not usually something I get behind, with many shows using it as a needless gimmick to compensate for a lack of ideas.

Yet this is the type of collaborative effort between actor and punter that heightens the theatrical experience for all involved. Polata'ivao was the perfect guide, gently leading people through their required role while staying perfectly in character, reacting flawlessly and with razor-sharp wit to whatever was offered to her.

It creates the type of experience where the audience remains at ease, allowing everyone present to become that much more invested, waiting to see what the person next to them will say or handover.

The moments of improv also brings a much-needed levity to the play. Polata'ivao has a cheery, determined demeanour throughout, but that can't mask the confronting subject matter. Suicide and mental health run through the very core of the play, and it's only through the stellar combination of star, directors and script that these lighter moments perfectly soften the blows without diluting the message.

It's rare to see a show that tackles such heavy material yet still leaves you effortlessly smiling throughout. It's a testament to the entire creative team that every part of Every Brilliant Thing works cohesively to deliver a raw, uncompromised take on mental health that still refuses to let the darkness win.

What: Every Beautiful Thing

Where: Samoa House, until December 5th

Reviewer: Ethan Sills

Where to get help:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor.

Or if you need to talk to someone else:

Lifeline – 0800 543 354

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Youthline – 0800 376 633 or free text 234

Kidsline – 0800 54 37 54 (for under 18s)

What's Up – 0800 942 8787 (for 5–18 year olds 1pm–10pm weekdays and 3pm–10pm weekends)

Depression Helpline – 0800 111 757 or free text 4202

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463

Healthline – 0800 611 116