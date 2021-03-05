The Wiggles drop bizarre Tame Impala cover... but does it work?

This is a cover we never knew we needed. Photo / YouTube

We all know and love The Wiggles no matter what age you are, but have you ever heard them like this?

Did you ever think the iconic children's entertainers would switch up their regular big red car and hot potato for a more groovy Tame Impala song from 2012?

Well they have and it has sent the internet into a frenzy.

We don't want to toot our own horn too much... But that was an "Elephant" of a #LikeAVersion on @triplej! 🐘🎸 #TheWiggles pic.twitter.com/TsxQh32A6Z — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) March 4, 2021

On radio station Triple J's "Like a Version" segment, some original members like red wiggle Murray Cook and purple wiggle Jeff Fatt joined the current line-up of Anthony Field, Lachlan Gillespie, Simon Pryce and Emma Watkins, to cover of Tame Impala's "Elephant".

"The Wiggles love animals, so we chose [that song] because we like elephants," Emma Watkins, the yellow wiggle said in an interview.

Emma admitting the group wanted to "choose something Australian".

"For most of the time that we've had the honour of going to The Arias, we get to see Tame Impala a lot on stage. We've never really met them properly but we thought that we'd like to pay tribute to this amazing Australian band."

The group even added in a bit of 'Fruit Salad' into the mix as well, which went down a treat for viewers.

Cook said for the track to be "Wiggley", the group decided to include their hit song "Fruit Salad", which they seamlessly transitioned to about one minute into "Elephant".

"We know people take [Like A Version] very seriously," blue wiggle Anthony Field said.

"So we didn't want to stuff it up. Also, it's an amazing song, and it's deceptively hard. I thought it was going to be like [Norman Greenbaum's] "Spirit In The Sky" but you get into it and…the guy's a genius!"

Field wears a gigantic elephant head, complete with a swinging trunk, while fellow band member Gillespie takes lead vocals.

Murray, Jeff and Emma play in the background, providing beats from their respective instruments.

Once the cover was posted online, it went viral.

Did I ever think I’d see The Wiggles cover a Tame Impala song mashed with one of their songs? No



Do I love it? Absolutely pic.twitter.com/YtOlEDP2Ko — Ben Palmer (@benjpalmer) March 5, 2021

Me jamming out The Wiggles cover of Tame Impala's 'Elephant' pic.twitter.com/gJzSX3JKzW — Sammie (dba Twiglet) (@batsamvex) March 5, 2021

The Wiggles covering Tame Impala .... slaps? pic.twitter.com/UTW3cPc26W — Shake Milton Better (@TrillBroDude) March 5, 2021

"This is the greatest thing. The transition from "Elephant" to "Fruit Salad" is seamless & just pretty dang cool" one Twitter user wrote.

"I don't know what fever dream I've woken up into with The Wiggles covering Tame Impala on Triple J this morning but I'm so happy to be here," another wrote.

The group was even trending on Twitter for some time.

ah yes, the wiggles. my favorite alternative rock band pic.twitter.com/OfYWwla81s — julien🌥💫 (@jazispan) March 5, 2021

So overall this cover by The Wiggles was one we never knew we needed.