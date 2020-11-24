The Wiggles announce more shows on NZ tour

The Wiggles, Emma, Lachy, Anthony and Simon, will be tour in March next year. Photo / Supplied

The Wiggles have announced extra dates for their New Zealand tour in March and April next year.

The We're All Fruit Salad Tour will begin in Invercargill on March 19 and finish in Wellington on April 1 – traveling to Dunedin, Christchurch, Queenstown, Tauranga, Hamilton, Auckland, Napier and Palmerston North in between.

The beloved children's act will be joined onstage by Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and their newest Wiggly Friend; Shirley Shawn the Unicorn.

"The We're All Fruit Salad Tour is a truly wonderful show and I can't wait for our fans to experience it! You'll hear all the classic songs you love plus new ones!" founding member and Blue Wiggle Anthony Field said in a statement.

"The show will feature a variety of dance styles and performances that go with different styles of music. Children will see and hear drums, keyboards, banjo, guitars, bagpipes and lots of singing. We hope to see you there!"

The tour kicks off in Invercargill on March 19 and travels to Dunedin, Christchurch, Queenstown, Tauranga, Hamilton, Auckland, Napier and Palmerston North before finishing in Wellington on April 1.

If you're keen you better get a wiggle on and be prepared at 1pm next Thursday, November 26, when tickets for all shows go on sale. The group sold out their 2019 tour within two minutes.

Complete tour, ticket and information can be found on livenation.co.nz.