The Weeknd has announced he will postpone both of his shows at Auckland's Eden Park to 2024.

After announcing two Auckland shows in December and quickly rescheduling the dates, The Weeknd devastated fans last week by revealing he is postponing both shows to 2024.

According to a statement from Live Nation: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we must reschedule the Australia/New Zealand tour,” and while new dates are yet to be revealed, the real reason he postponed may have just been uncovered by fans.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a series of curious fans put on their detective hats and tried to figure out why the star - real name Abel Tesfaye, would reschedule not only his New Zealand but also his Australian shows and their conclusion is quite compelling.

Noticing that the Starboy singer has been revealed as a finalist for not one, not two, not even three, but 16 awards at the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), one fan quickly realised the ceremony for the award show is November 19 – one day before he is meant to start the Australian leg of his tour.

“The Weeknd postponed his tour dates that were scheduled during the BBMAs,” they said in a tweet on X, adding: “His song Die For You with Ariana Grande has five nominations at the Billboard Music Awards.”

the weeknd postponed his tour dates that were scheduled during the bbmas



his song “die for you” with ariana grande has 5 nominations at the billboard music awards pic.twitter.com/JiENnvoOVX — allegra♡ (@theegrandeheels) November 3, 2023

Safe to say the tweet quickly sent the rumour mill into overdrive and another fan presented the theory that The Weeknd has postponed his shows so he can attend and perform at the BBMAs with Grande.

“Guys. The Weeknd postponed his tour in Australia. This can only mean one thing,” the person said adding, “Ariana and Abel are going to perform Die For You at the Billboard Music Awards. Another iconic performance is coming. (Remember they have five nominations).”

The fan then linked a performance the pair did in 2021 at the iHeart Radio Music Awards performance, where they sang Save Your Tears.

GUYS.



the weeknd postponed his tour in Australia. this can only mean one thing.



ARIANA AND ABEL ARE GOING TO PERFORM DIE FOR YOU AT THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS.



ANOTHER ICONIC PERFORMANCE IS COMING.

(remember they have FIVE nominations)pic.twitter.com/MKeLjVHvWy — cami🦋 (@oasisraindrops) November 3, 2023

Despite the compelling theory, the rumour is yet to be confirmed – or denied – by the singers and their teams, leaving fans to speculate and wait until November 19 to find out if they were right.

It comes after the postponement was announced in a statement to fans last week. Show promoter Live Nation revealed the news, explaining: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we must reschedule the Australia/New Zealand tour. New dates will be announced next year and current tickets will be valid for the new shows. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend the new dates. Deeply disappointed but can’t wait to be there with you!”

New dates have not been revealed, nor how long Kiwis will have to wait to find out. “We understand fans will be disappointed, and Live Nation is focused on working with The Weeknd to secure a new tour schedule. We will make a further announcement as soon as possible.”

Live Nation has reassured ticket holders who can’t attend the new dates (once announced) that they will be entitled to a refund, and ticketing agents would be in contact. However, it’s unlikely would-be concertgoers travelling from out of Auckland will be able to receive refunds for any flights they have booked.

