The Weeknd has announced a change to his two shows at Auckland's Eden Park.

The Weeknd has announced a change to his two shows at Auckland's Eden Park.

There has been a major change to The Weeknd’s New Zealand shows, but save your tears Kiwis, it’s not exactly bad news.

Live Nation has announced the popstar’s Thursday, December 7 show at Auckland’s Eden Park is being rescheduled to Saturday, December 9.

In an email to ticket-holders this morning, the promoter announced that due to the success of shows in Australia and the announcement of a fourth Melbourne show, they have unfortunately had to change the schedule of the star’s New Zealand shows.

“Due to the phenomenal demand for tickets and accommodate as many fans as possible, The Weeknd will be adding a 4th show in Melbourne. The addition of this show has resulted in the need for the Dec 7th Auckland show to be rescheduled,” the email reads.

They added that all tickets for the December 7 show will be valid for the rescheduled show without the need for exchange, however, if concert-goers aren’t able to attend, they will be eligible for a refund.

The Weeknd has sold out shows across Europe in his successful After Hours Til Dawn world tour.

As it stands, the first of the two shows of the Grammy winner — real name Abel Tesfaye — will now take place on December 8, while the second will take place on December 9.

The shows will follow on from concerts in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. It’s anticipated the singer will sell out all four Australasian shows after the massive success so far of the tour, which has had record-breaking ticket sales in stadiums throughout Europe.

The Diamond-certified and award-winning artist first shot to fame in 2013 with the release of his album Kiss Land. Debuting at No 2 on the Billboard top 200, he further solidified himself in the music space by collaborating on film soundtracks, including Earned It from Fifty Shades of Grey.

After winning a Grammy for Best R&B Performance with the popular film’s single, he didn’t release another album until Beauty Behind the Madness in 2015. Reaching No 1 on the US charts, the star won over fans with his career-defining hits including Can’t Feel My Face and The Hills.

The album was a huge success commercially and critically as it went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Urban Contemporary Album, as well as a nomination for Album of the Year. But the singer-songwriter didn’t stop there. Going from strength to strength he quickly released the album Starboy in 2016, which enjoued similar success to his prior album.

The Weeknd has since become one of the world’s bestselling musicians, with over 75 million records sold.

LOWDOWN

Who: The Weeknd

What: After Hours Til Dawn Global Stadium World Tour

When: December 8 and 9

Tickets: General public tickets are on sale now