The Weeknd lashes out at Recording Academy after Grammys snub

The Weeknd has lashed out at the Recording Academy after being snubbed in this year's Grammy nominations.
Despite having one of the year's biggest albums with "After Hours," topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Blinding Lights" and "Heartless," and being chosen to headline the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show - the singer wasn't nominated in a single category.
"The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..." he tweeted.
Luke Combs also walked away without a single nomination though he was country music's most successful musician this year. Morgan Wallen also had a great year in country music, but didn't earn any nods. And the Chicks' first album in 14 years was not recognized.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A group of young R&B female acts moving the needle also missed out on nominations, including Summer Walker, Teyana Taylor and Kehlani. Late rapper Juice WRLD, Brandy and Chris Brown were also snubbed.
Though they received nominations in their genre categories, acts such as Lady Gaga, Fiona Apple and Harry Styles didn't pick up bids for album, song or record of the year.
Beyoncé's "Black Parade," released on Juneteenth, is up for four awards including record and song of the year. The protest song "I Can't Breathe" by H.E.R. is nominated for song of the year, while Lil Baby's "The Bigger Picture" — which reached the No. 3 spot on the pop charts — is up for best rap song and best rap performance.
And Anderson .Paak's "Lockdown," about police brutality and racial injustice, is up for best melodic rap performance and best music video.
-AP