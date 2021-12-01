The Voice contestant suffers brutal injures after falling on stage

People rushed to help a musician on The Voice who fell over a piece of stage equipment live on TV. Photo / NBC

The extent of injuries suffered by a contestant on a music reality show has been revealed.

Wendy Moten took a serious tumble on The Voice last week, and despite insisting she was okay after the fall she returned to the stage with both arms in casts.

Moten broke her right elbow and fractured her left hand when she face-planted while on stage, The Decider reports.

It was clear broken bones were not enough to deter the eager singer from continuing to compete in the show. She performed Dolly Parton's Jolene and still managed to wow the judges.

Last week Moten, who is being coached by Blake Shelton, was walking off stage after her performance when fans noticed she tripped over a piece of stage equipment and tumbled to the ground.

Wendy Molten performed with her arms in casts. Photo / NBC

Cameras quickly cut to host Carson Daly but his attention was on Moten as he checked to see if she was okay.

"Unfortunate moment for Wendy Moten, who is walking off, and we hope she's okay," he said before the show cut to commercial to allow crew members and Shelton to assist Moten off the stage.

Yahoo Entertainment reported Shelton had his back turned to Moten as she took the nasty tumble but he quickly rushed to help her as soon as he knew what had happened.

After returning from the commercial break, Moten stood with Daly and insisted she was fine.

"I'm okay!" she said. "I'm a little bruised, but you know what? I'm still ready to go!"

"You scared us with that mishap onstage!" Daly said as he comforted her. "We've never had anything like that happen."