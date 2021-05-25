The return of Lorde? Singer books festival slot hinting new album is coming soon

Lorde's new album could soon be announced and a new clue points to an imminent release. Photo / Getty Images

Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from Lorde and there's a big clue that suggests the wait is nearly over.

Lorde hasn't released new music since the critically acclaimed 2017 album Melodrama and has dipped in and out of the public eye with email updates to her fans and even an Instagram story encouraging fans to vote.

And now the New Zealand singer has made headlines because fans are convinced she will soon return with a new album soon.

The Green Light singer has booked a slot at Barcelona's Primavera Festival in 2022, potentially signalling she is about to release new music and will head out on tour.

Lorde performs in concert during day 4 of the Primavera Sound Festival on June 2, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. Photo / Getty Images

And the website for the festival has fuelled more speculation.

"Lorde, who will emerge from her retirement with her third album after her unforgettable visit in 2018," the website says, according to a report from NME.

On social media, her followers have gone wild about the possibility of new music.

The Grammy-winning musician has all but confirmed her album will be released in 2021.

A year ago, she confirmed she has teamed up again with Melodrama collaborator Jack Antonoff for her next album in an email newsletter to fans. But the pandemic delayed the record's creation.

"A thing started to take shape. And then, of course, the world shut down."

"I understand — I want nothing more than to feed you treats, pop perfect morsels straight into your little mouths.

"But as I get older I realise there's something to be said for the pleasant feeling of waiting for something of quality to become available to you. You could have something of lesser quality much faster, but as the high quality thing comes into fruition, a warm feeling grows inside you. Do you know what I mean?

"In my opinion, the greatest treat I can give you is work that will last ten, twenty, thirty years. And that kind of work takes time."

Lorde elaborated on her decision to step back from the spotlight.

She added at the time her "brutal" stage fright and her desire to stay put after constant touring during the Melodrama cycle were reasons why she wanted to take a break.

And during a conversation with Cazzie David for Interview magazine last November, she admitted she felt like she was "losing her free will" when she was on social media.

She said: "Part of what made me peace out on social media, apart from feeling like I was losing my free will, was the massive amounts of stress I was feeling about our planet, about systemic racism, and about police brutality in this country."