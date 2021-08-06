The Project host Kanoa Lloyd welcomes her first child: 'She's pretty much the best baby'

The TV host has welcomed her first child with husband Mike Carpinter. Photo / Supplied

The Project host Kanoa Lloyd has welcomed her first child, a baby girl.

The new mum shared the news along with some sweet photos of the newborn on Instagram today.

"This is little Nikau Iris," Lloyd wrote. "No offence to other babies, but she's pretty much the best baby. Her favourite things are: being a smoosh, having a snuzzle, cuddles with @mikeecar and feeds with Mum.

"She's probably gonna get into Rugby 7's & Kayaking pretty soon, so we'll keep you updated on her blossoming career.

"We can't believe we get to keep her! Babies rule!"

Her husband, freelance editor and colourist Mike Carpinter, also took to Instagram to share the news, writing, "As you can see she is the best baby ever created.

"We love her and I am the luckiest fella alive. To my darling wife you are a super Wahine!!! Mind blowing how amazing you have been bringing this perfect human into the world. Nikau and I cannot wait to share every moment we have with you."

Lloyd first announced her pregnancy news during the March 2021 evening edition of The Project, which she co-hosts with Jesse Mulligan and Jeremy Corbett.

Mulligan had previously hinted that there would be some special news on the show, tweeting "as a friend" that people should watch the show this evening, around 7.25pm.

"It's my job to tell you to watch @TheProject_NZ but tonight I ask you to tune in as a friend, at 7.25pm in particular," he posted on Twitter earlier today.

"I am leaving The Project… on maternity leave!" she said during the show.

"I've got the coolest baby daddy in the world," the present added, with the camera panning to the audience, where her husband was sitting, to share the special moment in the studio with his wife.

"I'm really excited. I'm going to be picking all your parent brains for what I'm supposed to do," Lloyd added.

Social media reacted with delight to the happy news.

The TV presenter also posted the news on Instagram, with a sweet post showing the couple and her baby bump.

"I feel very lucky to be able to say that I'm becoming a Māma this year, and that this cool guy gets to be a cool Dad! Excited to meet you lil bubba," she wrote.