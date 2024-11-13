When asked how the new title might affect his life at home with Blunt and their daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8, The Office star joked to People magazine: “I do think it’s going to make me do more household chores, but I’m willing to take the cons with the pros, to be honest with you”.

He added, “I think after the cover comes out, [Blunt will] be like, ‘All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home’.”

Naming the Sexiest Man Alive has been an annual tradition for People magazine since 1985, when the first ever actor awarded the title was Mel Gibson.

It comes after A-list music producer Benny Blanco was getting trolled for featuring in People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue.

The 36-year-old is behind some of the 2000s’ biggest songs, from Maroon 5′s Payphone to Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream.

He has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram, but he has arguably gone from someone famous behind the scenes to just plain famous since he started dating Selena Gomez and went public with their romance in 2023.

However, much of social media has taken offence to his inclusion in the coveted list.

Many shared that they felt it was a “joke” while others said that “words no longer have meaning” anymore.

Gomez came to her partner’s defence and posted a picture from his People feature on social media.

She wrote: “Not only do you love me unconditionally … You always get me my Taco Bell Mexican pizza.”

In a second post, the singer and actress posted a poem from author William C. Hannan and tagged her boyfriend.

It read, “I still haven’t figured out how to sit across from you/And not be madly in love with everything you do”.