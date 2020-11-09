The Masked Singer NZ coming to TV in 2021

The Masked Singer is a singing competition in which celebrities face off against each other in elaborate costumes with full-face masks to conceal their identities. Photo / Getty Images

One of the most bizarre singing competitions is coming to Kiwi screens next year.

Mediaworks has announced they're launching The Masked Singer NZ, where an

array of local talent including sports stars, singers and TV presenters will have to compete in a talent show, with a twist.

Just like the Australian version, the contestants will be masked head-to-toe in extravagant costumes which will completely conceal their identities.

Jackie O and Urzila Carlson are judges on the Masked Singer Australia. Photo / Channel 10

Over several weeks, a number of New Zealand's best-known celebrities will sing in front of a live audience and a panel of judges.

They'll be eliminated and unmasked one by one, with leaving one winner to take home the coveted golden Masked Singer trophy.

Based on a South Korean show called King Of Mask Singer, previous seasons of the program have sparked a huge guessing game online with viewers trying to determine who the mystery celebrities could be.

While the judges of the Kiwi version are yet to be announced, NZ-based comedian Urzila Carlson recently replaced Lindsay Lohan as a judge on the Australian version.