There are just six Masked Singers left in the competition. Photo / Warner Brothers Discovery

OPINION:

Welcome back to your fancy dress high school reunion complete with bad karaoke, better known as the Masked Singer. Okay, so it's not that bad. There are some genuinely good voices on show here - and as for the rest, gotta love Autotune.

Tonight the remaining six masked celebrities are set to perform - and host Clint Randell informs us we're in for the biggest twist of the season. Don't tell me someone famous is actually going to be unmasked?

Joining Sharyn Casey, Anika Moa and James Roque on the panel tonight is returning guest judge Jono Pryor, with all the vibes of that one dad who's been roped into supervising an intermediate school disco.

How I watch The Masked Singer. Photo / Warner Brothers Discovery

First up on stage tonight is fan favourite Bedazzled Unicorn, who treats us to a rendition of Supergroove's Sitting Inside My Head. Is there anything Unicorn can't do?

Is it Open Souls' Tyra Hammond? Is it Shorty alum Shavaughn Ruakere? Is it former PM Helen Clark? Moa puts her guess in Roque's pocket instead of telling us who she thinks it is, which seems unfair.

Up next is Magic Monster, crooning Crowded House's Better Be Home Soon. Does anyone else just want a hug from this guy? He looks like an Oodie come to life.

Casey thinks it's former cricketer Dion Nash, while Moa and Pryor guess it's Joseph Parker. Or is it league player Monty Betham, asks Roque?

Anyone else just want a hug from Magic Monster? Photo / Warner Brothers Discovery

Ruru Chick is back singing Kacey Musgraves' Rainbow, with a "slight American accent" leading Moa to guess she is none other than Kiwi actress Thomasin Mackenzie.

Roque still thinks it's his comedian pal Laura Daniel, despite the fact that she gave him a very reasonable alibi as to why she's not, while Pryor goes for Shorty St star Kura Forrester.

Next up is Playing Mantis, who gives us the clue "I thought I'd give the Masked Singer a bit of a hoon". Me signing up to review this show. His singing has everyone up and out of their seats and busting out the dad dance moves, two-step and all. Casey guesses it's Jemaine Clement, while Moa goes for Jeremy Wells and Roque jumps on the radio host train and goes for Jason Hoyte.

Gladiator Alligator is back and so are his moves, as he swings his hips to Keith Urban's Blue Ain't Your Colour. At this point I think the entire panel has fallen in love with him. Casey's adamant it's Drew Neemia, while Moa sticks with Ben Lummis and Roque guesses William Waiirua. Pryor tries something new and guesses it's rapper Sid Diamond.

If you've ever wanted to hear a little blue penguin sing Beyonce, then you're in for a treat. Blue Penguin hits all the high notes singing If I Were a Boy and it's truly an impressive performance.

Is it professional singer Ladi6? Is it actress and comedian Rachel House? Is it, as Pryor guesses, truly shooting for the stars - Rachel Hunter?

The audience votes are in, and Gladiator Alligator, Magic Monster, Blue Penguin and Ruru Chick are safe, leaving Unicorn and Mantis in the bottom two.

Unsurprisingly, the panel votes to keep Bedazzled Unicorn in the competition, and so it's time for Playing Mantis to be unmasked.

It's Paul Ego of PAK'nSAVE fame. Photo / Warner Brothers Discovery

Amid the somewhat terrifying chant "Take it off!" Mantis pulls off his head - and here comes the twist - it's Paul Ego.

Yes, it's Pak'nSave's Stickman himself, who just a few short episodes ago sat as a guest on the judging panel. It very quickly makes sense, because Mantis didn't perform when Ego appeared as a judge - but for some reason it still has the judges gobsmacked.

Asked if it's better in the judge's seat or on the stage, Ego tells us "They're both fun ... up there is not as hot as in here."

Props to Ego for "giving it a hoon" - but as far as twists go, it's somewhat underwhelming. With just five Masked Singers left, are the rest of the guest panellists simply hiding behind the costumes?

I honestly will not be surprised if Randell himself steps out of the alligator costume next week.