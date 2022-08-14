Several more masked singers, including Regal Rose and Magic Monster, compete tonight. Photo / Warner Brothers Discovery

OPINION:

On what other TV show can you be serenaded by a giant insect while a ballerina in a wedding dress twirls in the background?

The genre-defying, bedazzling, utterly bewildering Masked Singer NZ is back. We're four episodes in, and our judges aren't getting much better at guessing 'who is it, who is it, who is it' underneath the mask. But they're having a great time, and let's be honest, so are you and I.

Guest judge Tami Neilson returns to the panel tonight. Photo / Warner Brothers Discovery

It appears the guest panelists are on rotation, and so tonight "Queen Songstress" Tami Neilson is back with a crown to match, alongside Sharyn Casey, James Roque and Anika Moa.

And no, I wasn't joking about the bridal ballerina pirouetting about the stage, as as the first masked singer of the night, Playing Mantis takes the mic.

"You are John Campbell," Moa declares. I'm not sure this is what JC meant when he told us he was leaving Breakfast for a "correspondent role". But we all know Campbell would have a blast on this show.

Casey reckons it's Jeremy Corbett, while Neilson thinks it's Jesse Mulligan.

Yes, that is a bridal ballerina with a giant singing insect. Photo / Warner Brothers Discovery

Regal Rose leaves us all stunned with a heartfelt rendition of Cyndi Lauper's Time After Time.

While self-confessed Game of Thrones fan James Roque guesses it's Keisha Castle-Hughes, Anika Moa shoots for the stars and goes for Hayley Westernra.

The classical singer and songwriter has serenaded audiences around the world, but sure, an appearance on The Masked Singer is top of Westernra's bucket list.

Neilson guesses it's Lisa Carrington because, get it, she Ro-Ro-Rose the boat.

There's nothing Shallow about Blue Penguin's performance. Photo / Warner Brothers Discovery

Blue Penguin blows us away with a beautiful rendition of Shallow from A Star is Born. But I can hear a male voice harmonising with her and can't help but wonder who that is. Roque sticks with the bird theme and guesses Ladyhawke, and Neilson agrees there's no way there isn't a professional singer hiding behind the beak.

Next up is sad slice of fairy bread Magic Monster, who apparently lives under Randell's bed. But there's nothing sad about this performance, complete with cheerleading backup dancers.

The panelists agree Monster has the form and stature of an All Blacks prop. Is it Angus Ta'avao? Or is it the great Ma'a Nonu?

If it weren't for the Red Band gumboots sported by craft-beer bro Shaggy Sheepdog, would this even be a Kiwi reality show?

Casey still thinks it's Mike Hosking of Newstalk ZB. Moa wants it to be Jason Gunn - don't we all? The panel's doing a great job of keeping it local with their guesses, until Neilson throws out the name Jason Momoa. Could it be that Aquaman himself has swum back to our shores to masquerade as a singing sheepdog?

After the audience votes for their favourites, Blue Penguin, Shaggy Sheepdog, and Playing Mantis are all safe, which means Regal Rose and Magic Monster are at risk of being unmasked.

The panel decides to keep Magic Monster, who lives to sing another day. And apart from Roque, they're unanimous in thinking Regal Rose is none other than opera icon Hayley Westernra.

Regal Rose is revealed to be Antonia Prebble. Photo / Warner Brothers Discovery

Not tonight. It's Outrageous Fortune star Antonia Prebble - who declares it's "the best day of her life" because two professional singers compared her to the opera legend. "I can retire!"

But why the 'Regal' title? In a twist we did not expect, it turns out Prince William and Prince Harry are Prebble's fifth cousins - she's related to none other than Princess Diana.

But now it's time for Prebble to Prexit the stage as we bid farewell to yet another unmasked singer.

Another five celebrities in costume will perform next week, when we'll see another local broadcaster, sports player, or one of your high school classmates unmasked. Stay tuned.