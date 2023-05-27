Jason Momoa in Fast X. Photo / Supplied

Winter is coming. And not in the scary Game of Thrones way but more the snuggly grab your blanket, snacks and sit in front of the TV way.

With the coldest season mere days away, binge-worthy shows and movies have suddenly become the apple of our eyes and what better way to celebrate than by looking back on those that graced our screens this month.

Netflix – while in the naughty corner with a lot of people for their price increases – released the Jennifer Lopez-fronted film The Mother as well as the teen rom-com drama XO, Kitty that is sure to strike a chord for anyone that loves a glass-half-full kind of series.

Elsewhere, Disney shone a light on two male musicians with Ed Sheeran’s docuseries The Sum Of It All and Jack Harlow’s feature film debut in White Men Can’t Jump.

And they were only two of the major streaming players. Prime Video had some drool-worthy releases, as did Neon and of course we can’t forget the good old-fashioned cinema.

So, whether you’re staying in to stream or venturing out for the big screen experience, here are the best shows and films from May:

Movies:

The Little Mermaid

Halle Bailey plays The Little Mermaid in Disney's newest film. Photo / Disney

Chances are you’ve seen The Little Mermaid before or at least know the plot of the film. It’s a tale (or should we say tail) as old as time and now it’s finally been turned into a live-action film. Starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and one of our favourite comedic actresses, Melissa McCarthy, as Ursula, the two-hour-long film is full of captivating visuals and a heart-string tugging storyline.

Like the original 1989 film, it follows the youngest of King Triton’s daughters as she discovers a world beyond the sea. And while the initial announcement of the film in 2019 caused a splash, garnering racist backlash online, others were more than impressed with Disney’s diverse casting as hashtags like #representationmatters went viral.

It’s too early to tell how well the film will bode at the box office but considering the trailer earned over 16 million views on YouTube it feels safe to say the film is going to be a huge success.

The Little Mermaid is in cinemas now.

Guardians of the Galaxy - Vol 3

Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Photo / Supplied

In the third instalment of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) - still heartbroken from the loss of his true love, Gamora, brings his team together to defend the universe and one of their own. The seat-gripping two-hour and 30-minute film follows the lovable characters on a mission that could see the end of them if they’re not successful.

Released early on in the month on May 5, the film has already won over the hearts of fans earning US$659.1m (NZ$1 billion) at the box office so far landing it the number one spot - which was later overtaken by Fast X - but there is one shining star.

Rocket Raccoon, known simply as Rocket, is voiced by Bradley Cooper and may be the only reason you need - or rather want to see the film. His backstory is a heavy feature in the sequel mainly because of his history with the film’s villain, The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), and leaves you pretty much obsessed with the staunch but soft character.

Guardians of the Galaxy - Vol 3 is in cinemas now.

Fast X

Vin Diesel and Daniela Melchior in Fast X. Photo / Supplied

Still buzzing from the hype of the film’s New Zealand premiere - which saw Jason Momoa and Taika Waititi among many other celebrities take the red carpet at Auckland’s Sylvia Park - the 10th instalment in the Fast and Furious franchise follows Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced.

Earning over US$300 million in its opening weekend, the film is full of everything fans have come to know and love about the jaw-dropping and steerwheel gripping films including intense car chases, thrilling battles and amid it all is the all too relatable family protecting family storyline.

But while the film is worth a watch for its entertaining reputation, another reason you may want to consider parking up for the two-hour and 21-minute movie is because of its behind-the-scenes secrets. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returned as Agent Luke Hobbs despite publicly declaring he would no longer be part of the racing movies due to a feud with Diesel, and the late Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow made a surprise cameo.

Fast X is in cinemas now.

TV Shows:

Sweet Tooth

Christian Convery in Sweet Tooth. Photo / Supplied

Netflix’s Sweet Tooth - a postapocalyptic drama has been described as the show that is born when Bambi meets The Last of Us. After what felt like a lifetime of waiting, the second season was finally released this month and picks up exactly where it left off, following Gus (Christian Convery) after he was kidnapped by a bloodthirsty army called The Last Men, his protector Tommy (Nonso Anozie) who had just been shot and their friend - a terrifying teen named Bear (Stefania LaVie Owen) looking for them.

The series has been known to provoke tears for its heartwarming storytelling and meaningful character relationships but aside from the obvious and adorable pull, the show should have a spot in Kiwi’s hearts because it was filmed right here in New Zealand.

With filming locations including the South Island’s Tasman Glacier, Bethells Beach Vicky’s Pine’s and St Stephen’s School among many others, you’ll spend the majority of the eight episodes pointing out the all too familiar spots - and who doesn’t love that?

Sweet Tooth season two is available to stream on Netflix now.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story - Netflix

Sam Clemmett and India Amarteifio and 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'.

After the success of Netflix’s show Bridgerton - based on books of the same name - it’s no surprise the prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, became the most popular show in the UK and US when it was released earlier this month.

Set in the 18th century, the six-episode first season follows two storylines explored through time jumping. First, a young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) as she rises to power and second, years later when she is forced to deal with the death of her only legitimate grandchild resulting in a succession crisis. While the storyline is hectic, any Bridgerton fan will know - it is nothing without love and there is plenty of that in the Shonda Rhimes executively produced show.

Full of everything fans loved the original show for - including lusty love stories, beautiful costumes and an easy-to-follow, sit-down with a glass of wine and blob-out storyline - many fans claim it’s even better than the original so when we say you won’t want to miss it, we really mean it.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is available to stream on Netflix now.







