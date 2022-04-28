James Corden has revealed he is leaving The Late Late Show. Video / The Late Late Show with James Corden

James Corden is leaving The Late Late Show.

The popular talk show host who took over from Craig Ferguson in 2015 is bidding farewell to the late night show in the summer of 2023.

E! News has reported the star who earned two Emmys and entertained fans with his viral celebrity segment Carpool Karaoke during his time on the show said it was a "really hard decision to leave".

Speaking to Deadline, Corden said, "It's been it's a really hard decision to leave because I'm so immensely proud of the show,"

"I'm thrilled to be extending [for a year]. I always thought I'd do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I've really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure."

The talk show host added, "My bosses here at CBS have been incredibly supportive and extraordinarily patient with me while I made this decision."

He added it was a bittersweet goodbye noting, "I'll miss the adrenaline of thinking 'Next week I'm going to jump out of a plane with Tom Cruise or in two weeks' time, we're going to drive around the White House in a car with Michelle Obama or sing Penny Lane with Paul McCartney driving down Penny Lane".

Corden has made the most of his time on the show by interviewing some big Hollywood including Kiwi director Taika Waititi.

CBS president and CEO George Cheeks said, "Seven years ago, James Corden came to the US and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online."

"James has truly reimagined many elements of the late night format."

Cheeks admitted he wished the popular host "could stay longer" and a CBS source exclusively told Daily Mail the company "desperately tried to keep" Corden.

"We [CBS] desperately tried to keep him for longer but James only wanted to do one final year that will keep him on the show until next year," the source claimed. "He's been such a hit for us for so many years, we will miss him very much.

"It's very rare to find a talent who can redefine a long-running format. His skits went viral globally, smashing records and creating the most watched online clips in the history of late night TV.

"The biggest stars in the world have appeared on his show - which even took him to the White House."

Another source told the publication that the star is focused on "producing a really spectacular current and final season of the show" and in 2023 when he is no longer hosting The Late Late Show he will spend "more time in the UK". The source said the star "is very close with his family there".

Mid last year, Corden revealed he "almost killed" the cast of Friends during a mini Carpool Karaoke segment.

Corden hosted the highly anticipated Friends reunion in May 2021 and as the cast drove around the Warner Bros. lot where the original show and its reunion were filmed, the cast admitted they were feeling "emotional".

Corden tried to lighten the mood with a spontaneous Carpool Karaoke moment but "almost killed" the Friends cast members when he forgot to put the brakes on in the golf cart resulting in the cart rolling in reverse.

The cast immediately panicked but eventually disembarked without injury.