The documents also revealed the Suburban Commando actor first wrote his will in 2016 before amending it in 2017, 2021, 2022 and for a final time in July 2023.
While Nick was listed as the sole beneficiary to the estate, Hulk’s widow, Sky Daily, was named as a surviving spouse.
The WWE star left behind US$799,000 in personal property and intellectual property, US$200,000 in cryptocurrency, his right to publicity, worth US$4m, and an unknown value for a potential medical malpractice lawsuit.
TMZ previously reported that Daily was planning to file a medical malpractice lawsuit against Hulk’s doctors because she believes the neck surgery he underwent in May wasn’t executed properly.
Hulk owned two houses next to each other in Florida, worth an estimated US$11m, but they were not listed as they may be owned by a trust or limited liability company.
Nick filed the documents because he needed a curator to be appointed to the estate, who he proposed be McCoy, after filing a lawsuit against his dad’s former friend Bubba the Love Sponge to stop the release of his documentary, Video Killed the Radio Star: The Untold Story of the Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Scandal. The court signed off on his request.
It was revealed earlier this week that Nick was taking action over the documentary, which chronicles how the late wrestler’s illicit encounter with Bubba’s then-wife Heather Clem was made public.
According to TMZ, Nick, acting as a representative of his late dad’s estate, has alleged the documentary infringes on his father’s copyrights and trademarks because it includes unauthorised images from the sex tape.