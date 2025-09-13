Brooke Hogan says she is unfazed by her father Hulk Hogan leaving her out of his will. Photo / Getty Images

Brooke Hogan ‘not surprised’ she was left out of Hulk Hogan’s will

Brooke Hogan has insisted it was “no surprise” she was left out of Hulk Hogan’s will.

The wrestling legend passed away in July at the age of 75 and his son Nick Hogan, 35, has been named as the sole beneficiary of his US$5 million ($8.4m) estate. Brooke, 37, has now declared she never wanted a share of her dad’s cash because she has been “surviving without his money” for a long time now.

She told TMZ.com: “His decision is no surprise to me. It’s what I asked for, I stand by it with no regrets.

“My dad knows I’m a hard worker and I have been surviving without his money for a long, long time.”

According to Us Weekly, Nick filed documents on Tuesday to be named co-personal representative of his father’s estate, in addition to a man named Terry McCoy.