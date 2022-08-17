Advertisement

The Killers on Kiwi brunch, new music and NZ tour: 'We've always had a little romance with New Zealand'

The Killers are bringing their Imploding the Mirage tour to NZ in November this year. Photo / Danny Clinch

Bethany Reitsma
Bethany Reitsma

Trending, Lifestyle and Entertainment reporter, NZ Herald

When The Killers aren't blasting hits like Mr Brightside to a packed Spark Arena this November, you might just find them enjoying a flat white and eggs benedict at one of Auckland's best brunch spots.

