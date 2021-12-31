The investment secrets to Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe's soaring wealth

Daniel Radcliffe, with the help of financial advisers, has grown his wealth by as much as £10 million (NZ$19.7m) in the past year. Photo / Getty Images

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has not let the hard-earned money he made playing the bespectacled wizard for more than a decade sit gathering dust. Instead, with the help of financial advisers, he has managed to grow his wealth by as much as £10 million (NZ$19.7 million) in the past year.

According to The Sun, Radcliffe likes to spread his money around, investing in everything from art to rare books, stocks and property. A fan of authors such as Ernest Hemingway and Salman Rushdie, Radcliffe spends his money on first-edition copies of their works.

When it comes to art, Radcliffe has snapped up works by Damien Hirst and Craigie Aitchison. Radcliffe also owns more than half of the shares in firm Gilmore Jacobs Ltd, which boasts £3.1m (NZ $6.1m) in property, plus £10.3m (NZ$20.1m) in cash.

Radcliff confesses his wealth is carefully managed by people "who understand finances a lot more than me". In fact, Radcliff needed help handling his money from the time he earned his first paycheck as Harry, being only 12 years old at the time.

Daniel Radcliffe was only 12 years old when he played Harry Potter for the first time. Photo / Getty Images

Of the experience Radcliff told Forbes magazine: "I was obviously very fortunate financially from very, very early on.

"When you're young you're obviously not going to be handling it then, it would be something that would just overwhelm."

Radcliff is not the only actor who has made their Harry Potter earning go the distance. Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, Harry's best friend in the film franchise, made headlines last year when he added a cool $6m to his impressive $48m property empire.

The 33-year-old actor is said to have earned around $80m for his recurring Harry Potter role and has continued to boost his bank account to the tune of almost $115,000 per week thanks to his savvy housing investments.

Rupert Grint (right), who played Ron Weasley, Harry's best friend in the film franchise, has built his own impressive property empire worth $48 million. Photo / Getty Images

A source said at the time: "Rupert's become a real property magnate and has been working his magic on building his empire.

"His portfolio is worth around $48 million now and he's growing it all the time.

"He has started three property businesses, which are all bringing in a tidy sum.

"One of his companies, Clay 10, invested in over $16 million worth of property in the last financial year.

"Another of his firms, Oneonesix Development, has been buying up places just outside of London.

"Rupert is a shrewd investor and is buying up high-spec rental properties with good transport links to the city as well as more plush houses."