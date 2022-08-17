Advertisement

EntertainmentUpdated

The Game Begins: Inside House of the Dragon

21 minutes to read
Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in The House of the Dragon, coming to Soho and Neon on Monday.

Karl Puschmann
Karl Puschmann

Culture Editor and Entertainment Columnist

It's one of the most highly anticipated shows, well, ever. Expectations are higher than a soaring dragon and hotter than a searing breath of fire. It's fair to say there's a lot riding on the

