Francis Tipene and Kaiora Tipene funeral directors and stars of the tv show The Casketeers. Photo / Supplied

Francis Tipene and Kaiora Tipene funeral directors and stars of the tv show The Casketeers. Photo / Supplied

Welcome to The Entertainment Edit, a weekly recap keeping you up to date with the best, worst and most shocking entertainment stories of the week.

Jennifer Aniston might be a seasoned actress who has learned how to perfect her reactions but the starlet couldn’t help but gasp during an interaction with an Aussie journalist. Despite the incident occurring in 2011, it’s re-emerged and gone viral for the funniest reasons.

And while we are speaking of gasping, it seems that’s what summed up entertainment this week.

One Direction fans got their hopes up when it was confirmed a member of the former boy band would be joining James Corden for the final episode of the Late Late Show next week. Is it a sign that a 1D reunion is in the works? Unfortunately not this time.

The omg moments didn’t stop there though because just when we thought this A-List romance was gone with the wind, Camila Cabella and Shawn Mendes were spotted locking lips and getting very close at Coachella.

Here’s what you might have missed this week:

Casketeers go global

The Tipenes with their Casketeers family, Fiona Tania Bakulich (left) and Fatafehi Tamale. Photo / Supplied

Kaiora and Francis Tipene are returning to our screens once again but this time the show will follow a slightly different format.

In a statement issued by NZ on Air this week, it was revealed the beloved Kiwi show The Casketeers will return for another season on TVNZ 1, this time taking things international.

Titled, The Casketeers: Life and Death Around the World, the show is set to follow the Tipenes as they discover the deeply held traditions and rituals of death and dying from different cultures around the world.

The show will include six episodes, each of 44 minutes and was allocated a total of $1,537,537 NZ on Air funding.

Emma Watson breaks silence

Emma Watson’s Instagram message was accompanied by a series of black and white photos. Photo / Instagram

British actress Emma Watson marked her 33rd birthday with an intensely personal Instagram post, giving a rare update on her life after a period of relative solitude.

Watson, best known for her roles as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films and Belle in Disney’s live action version of Beauty and the Beast, has largely receded from public view in recent years, having taken a hiatus from acting. Her most recent Hollywood credit was in the 2019 film Little Women.

And while fans have been largely left in the dark, her recent Instagram post has revealed what she has spent her time doing. From horse riding to surfing, dealing with grief and attending therapy, the star thanked all those who helped her in her “cosmic entryway” into adulthood.

LOTR composer’s grim warning

The Lord of the Rings composer Howard Shore. Photo / Getty Images

The Hollywood composer behind the music of the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies has warned fans not to attend unauthorised concerts featuring his music, including an upcoming show in Auckland.

Howard Shore posted on his website that a series of Lord of the Rings concerts produced by Star Entertainment GmbH – which is putting on a concert next month at Auckland Town Hall – were, in his opinion, sub-standard.

Shore, who won three Oscars for his work on Sir Peter Jackson’s acclaimed movies, was moved to speak out against the promoter after its recent shows in the UK and Ireland were allegedly criticised by audiences for their poor musicianship.

Mean Girls star’s tough decision

Rachel McAdams as Regina George in Mean Girls. Photo / Supplied

Rachel McAdams was one of Hollywood’s most popular actresses in the 2010s but at the peak of her fame she quietly slipped away from the spotlight. Now, she’s revealed why.

Sitting down with Bustle magazine, the now 44-year-old actress revealed her decision to step away was one she felt guilty about but something she had to do nonetheless.

“I felt guilty for not capitalising on the opportunity that I was being given because I knew I was in such a lucky spot,” she said adding, “But I also knew it wasn’t quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane.”

TV’s wild night

Jeremy Wells took a top out of Hilary Barry's wardrobe on Thursday night's episode of Seven Sharp. Photo / TVNZ

Kiwi viewers usually know what they are in for with their 7pm TV viewing.

On TVNZ 1 you’ve got Seven Sharp with the lovable Jeremy Wells and sassy Hilary Barry. Then if you switch over to Three you’ve got the whole gang on The Project primed for a laugh.

But last night, viewers couldn’t possibly have expected the wild wardrobe antics that ensued during the usually chill TV slot. Between a scandalous off-the-shoulder top and a twinning moment, it was a doozy.

For more entertainment news click here.







