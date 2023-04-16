An exchange with an Aussie journalist appears to have shocked Jennifer Anniston and Adam Sandler. Photo / Youtube

An exchange with an Aussie journalist appears to have shocked Jennifer Anniston and Adam Sandler. Photo / Youtube

Little shocks Hollywood A-listers Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler who have done more than their fair share of red carpet appearances.

But an exchange with an Aussie journalist appears to have done just that.

A recently resurfaced clip of the pair on the red carpet for the premiere Just Go With from 2011 has emerged and gone viral.

The duo were speaking with Hamish and Andy’s US Entertainment correspondent Brad Blanks when Aniston observed Blanks was noticeably crouching down.

The Aussie journalist explained to her that his 195cm (6′5) height blocks the camera so he has to bend down to get out of the way.

Jennifer Aniston could not contain her shock when Brad Blanks stood up. Photo / YouTube

When Blanks suddenly stands up straight revealing his full high, Aniston and Sandler are taken aback.

“Oh my God, that’s awful, that’s not right. I can’t look,” Sandler then says seeing his full height.

He then pointed at the ceiling decoration above Blanks’ head and shouts: “Put your hat on and get out of here!”

“Sorry I scared you there, Jen,” Blank adds sheepishly before the A-list pair scurry off.

Adam Sandler with Brad Blanks. Photo / YouTube

‘I’m such a big guy, I get in the way of the camera,’ Blanks told Aniston and Sandler. Photo / YouTube

While the footage was first taken in 2011, Blanks recently shared the footage on his Twitter as the pair are promoting their new movie Murder Mystery 2.

Social media praised his sense of humour.

One person wrote they had the video “on repeat because it was so funny”.

Another wrote they were in “awe of the size of this lad. Absolute unit”.

One person joked Sandler needed to recast him in a movie to recreate the scene.

A brutish moment in my life https://t.co/2mULpY15Hd — Brad Blanks (@bradblanks) April 13, 2023

Sandler and Aniston’s latest movie, Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix, has received mixed reviews.

The co-stars reprise their roles as married couple Nick and Audrey Spitz, who are now fulltime private detectives after finding themselves caught up in a murder investigation in 2019′s Murder Mystery.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has an approval rating of 44 per cent based on 84 reviews, with an average rating of 4.8/10. The site’s critical consensus reads, “A genially mediocre sequel to its similarly middling predecessor, Murder Mystery 2 could have been much better … and a whole lot worse”.

In November last year Aniston opened up about her fertility struggles and IVF attempts for the first time. Aniston described the “challenging road” in her Allure December 2022 cover story published on Wednesday, saying she experienced “hard s***” while trying to conceive.

“If it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be. That’s why I have such gratitude for all those s**tty things,” she said, clarifying that she was “trying to get pregnant” several years ago.

The 53-year-old recalled, “I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

The Morning Show star says she has “zero regrets” and now “actually feel[s] a little relief.”

She explained, “There is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

She concluded that sharing her story feels “like coming out of hibernation”.