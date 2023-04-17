British actress Emma Watson has broken her silence after a months-long hiatus from public view with a revealing post about her life. Photo / Instagram

British actress Emma Watson has marked her 33rd birthday with an intensely personal Instagram post, giving a rare update on her life after a period of relative solitude.

Watson, best known for her roles as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films and Belle in Disney’s live action version of Beauty and the Beast, has largely receded from public view in recent years, having taken a hiatus from acting. Her most recent Hollywood credit was in the 2019 film Little Women.

“This is 33. Holy moly. Before 29 I hadn’t even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let’s just say that now I am well acquainted,” Watson said in an Instagram post over the weekend, shared with her 70 million followers.

The idea of a “Saturn Return” is a concept in astrology. It suggests that the planet Saturn returns to the degree it occupied at the time of your birth every 27-29 years, and marks a “cosmic entryway” into adulthood.

“I stepped away from my life,” Watson continued.

“I learned to surf (badly), I rode some horses (that went better), I did a lot of therapy (YESS therapy!). My brother and I joined forces. I adopted Sofia in Mexico, who seems to be an angel not a dog. We filmed a Harry Potter reunion️. I said goodbye to my grandma and grandpa. I retraced my steps.

“I started a women’s environmental investment fund. I played pickleball with Sugar Ray Leonard and I even played golf and then tried to make all of my girlfriends learn too. I cut my thumbnail off on both hands trying to cook for myself and then was only able to do things one handed for months.

“I felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things. I learned more about love and being a woman. It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row. I burned some things down. I eat green things now! I got obsessed with making Squarespace websites. I directed my first commercial.

“These pictures were actually taken on my birthday last year, but I wasn’t ready to come out of my Covid cocoon. Today I feel (like a butterfly).

“Thank you to the witches in my coven who were so pivotal in helping me arrive at where and who I am now. You are my Avengers and you inspire me and kick ass. It takes a village, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. And lastly – thank you to my brother Alex Watson for helping me find the most challenging things, with time, incredibly funny.”

Her return to the platform comes shortly after news of a new development for the franchise that made her famous, with HBO Max set to turn the Harry Potter novels into a TV series.

The live-action series will be based on all seven of JK Rowling’s books, published between 1997 and 2007.

A statement from Max last week detailed how it would become a “decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for”.

“The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much-loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years,” the statement went on.

“Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

No cast details have been revealed yet.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, whose views on transgender issues have been heavily criticised by stars of the films (including Watson), has been revealed as an executive producer of the series, with reports David Heyman – who executive-produced all eight of the Harry Potter films – is also in talks to return.

Rowling’s involvement may come as a surprise to some, given her absence from the televised Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion in 2022.

The special feature brought together original cast members Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, while the author stayed away amid backlash over her remarks on transgender issues.

However, HBO’s parent company, Warner Bros, has maintained its relationship with Rowling, signing numerous deals including the Harry Potter spin-off franchise, Fantastic Beasts.

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series,” Rowling said in a statement on Wednesday.

The idea has the support of at least one of the franchise’s original film stars: just a couple of months ago, Grint – best known as Ron Weasley – said he’d “love” to see Harry Potter brought back to life as “a TV show”.

“I think it would really work,” he told GQ Magazine UK in January.