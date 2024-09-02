The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell was diagnosed with a “very rare and aggressive form” of blood cancer a year ago.
The 68-year-old keyboardist in the group of Friday I’m In Love fame has shared the importance of getting checked out for any symptoms of the disease to mark Blood Cancer Awareness Month - after he “ignored” his own.
He began a lengthy post on social media platform X: “In September last year I was diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of lymphoma.”
“I had ignored the symptoms for a few months but finally went for a scan, and after surgery the result of the biopsy was devastating.”
The musician says his prognosis is “amazing” after he underwent the latest “immunotherapy” treatment and got “second opinions”.