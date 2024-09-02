He went on: “I’ve now completed 11 months of treatment under some of the finest specialists in the world and with second opinions and advice from the teams that had developed the drugs I was being given. I had the benefit of the latest sci-fi immunotherapy and some drugs that were first used 100 years ago.”

September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month so it’s a good opportunity to have a dialogue about these diseases. In September last year I was diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of lymphoma. I had ignored the symptoms for a few months but finally went… pic.twitter.com/8Xftcd5nPL — Roger O'Donnell (@RogerODonnellX) September 1, 2024

O’Donnell implored anyone with the “faintest thought” of symptoms to get tested, as he thanked everyone who has been there for him.

Offering his advice, he concluded: “Cancer CAN be beaten, but if you are diagnosed early enough, you stand a way better chance, so all I have to say is go GET TESTED. If you have the faintest thought you may have symptoms, go and get checked out.

“Lastly, if you know someone who is ill or suffering, talk to them. Every single word helps - believe me, I know. I would also like to thank my [doctors], rock stars every one of them, all the nurses and technicians, my friends, family and my partner Mimi. Sometimes it’s harder to be on the other side of this…”

O’Donnell pulled out of the band’s Latin America tour due to “health reasons” last November.

In a social media statement, the Lovecats group said: “We are sure you will join with us in wishing him the speediest of recoveries.”