The Chase star Shaun Wallace to tour New Zealand for Cure Kids charity quiz nights

Donna Fleming
NZ Woman's Weekly·
4 mins to read

The Chase is on for the Dark Destroyer to raise some serious money for Cure Kids. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

Being famous is not everyone’s cup of tea. It was certainly not something Shaun Wallace aspired to when he was growing up in London and dreaming of a career as a barrister.

But thanks to his skill at answering random general knowledge questions and his good fortune in landing a

