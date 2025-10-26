“With fame comes responsibility, as Spider-Man says. Famous people should use their power for the force of good instead of being self-indulgent and just using it for themselves.”

Wallace, who has visited our shores on four other occasions since 2019, is more than happy to be putting his weight behind Cure Kids, which funds research into health issues affecting children. He’ll be hosting a series of Believe It Or Not quiz nights at eight locations around the country, with 100% of the proceeds going to the charity.

“I can’t wait to come back,” says Wallace, chatting on the phone to the Weekly. “I love the country and the people. Getting to meet so many of you is also my way of saying thank you for making The Chase so popular.

Shaun Wallace’s fame has led to a large following on social media. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

“I’m always so warmly received and treated like royalty, which is wonderful, but also a bit embarrassing at times. I guess when you don’t have Chasers coming to New Zealand very much, it’s quite exciting to see someone who entertains you night after night in the flesh.”

Wallace’s fame has also led to a large following on social media. With more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, he regularly posts uplifting messages. They include sayings such as, “Believe that you can and you’re halfway there”, and “Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it, so react well”.

“We’re living in troubled times and I want to inspire people to be the best version of themselves,” he shares. “Being in the public eye has given me the opportunity to promote what I believe in and if that helps to inspire people, then I’m very happy about that.”

One of the things he often tells people is that they’re never too old to set goals and chase dreams. He turned 65 in June and says he’s still motivated by his determination to be the best person he can be. He has no plans to slow down, even though he juggles a demanding workload as a barrister with being on The Chase and its spin-off series Beat the Chasers.

One of the short-term goals for Shaun Wallace, seen here meeting two All Blacks, is to get his body in good working order. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

He says: “I had a big drug case lately and I have loads of big cases coming up. I have no intention of retiring. I’m doing what I always wanted to do.”

One of Wallace’s short-term goals is to get his body in good working order. He’s still recovering after a recent knee replacement operation on his left leg and is due to have his right one done in the new year.

“I used to do a lot of sport – a lot of running – and sadly arthritis got into my knees,” says Wallace, still a keen fitness fan who now focuses on weight training. “It was becoming unbearable, so I decided to take the plunge and have the op.

“I’m training twice a day to rebuild the knee and it’s getting stronger. I don’t really need a crutch anymore, but I have one with me just in case. I’ll go through it again next year, but hopefully it’ll be worth it.”

One thing Wallace, who is in a relationship that he prefers to keep private, always makes time for is family. He doesn’t have children but is close to a former partner’s daughter, Jay-Ann, 34, who now lives in the US.

“I’m not her biological father, but to all intents and purposes, she is my daughter. She calls me Dad. We’ve stayed very close.”

He also has a strong bond with his nephew Myles, 33.

“He’s like a son to me,” he says. “He was living with me because I’ve got a flat at the back of my house. He’s bought a house now, so he’s moving out. I’ll miss him.”

For info about the Believe It Or Not Cure Kids Quiz Nights Shaun is hosting, visit believeitornot.co.nz.