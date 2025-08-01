The game show host has wished the now 108-year-old a happy birthday for the past 5 years. Photo / Ashburton Guardian

A popular game show host has sent a birthday message to a Kiwi woman, who is celebrating a remarkable 108th birthday.

It is the fifth year in a row that The Chase star Bradley Walsh has sent a video birthday message to Ashburton woman Doris Wakelin.

In a video posted to TikTok by the Ashburton Guardian on Friday, Walsh, who lives in England, wished Wakelin a happy birthday.

“It’s just amazing - 108! I think it’s great - happy birthday, Doris!”

“I’ve got to get to New Zealand and see you,” said Walsh.