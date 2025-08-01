Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Chase star Bradley Walsh shares TikTok birthday message to Kiwi superfan turning 108

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The game show host has wished the now 108-year-old a happy birthday for the past 5 years. Photo / Ashburton Guardian

The game show host has wished the now 108-year-old a happy birthday for the past 5 years. Photo / Ashburton Guardian

A popular game show host has sent a birthday message to a Kiwi woman, who is celebrating a remarkable 108th birthday.

It is the fifth year in a row that The Chase star Bradley Walsh has sent a video birthday message to Ashburton woman Doris Wakelin.

In a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save