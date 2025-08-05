Advertisement
The Chase star Anne Hegerty to cameo in upcoming horror flick

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Jenni Mortimer joins Ryan Bridge in the studio to talk about Paul Henry's new role hosting The Chase NZ. Video / Herald NOW

The Chase star Anne Hegerty is set to make her film debut in an upcoming independent horror film.

“The Governess”, 67, recently filmed a small part in low-budget flick Deadcast.

Shot in the film-makers’ home county of Lincolnshire, the film follows a pair of podcasters investigating claims of the supernatural.

