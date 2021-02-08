The Chase host Bradley Walsh to welcome grandchild after daughter Hayley announces pregnancy

The Chase host Bradley Walsh will soon welcome a grandchild. Photo / Supplied

Bradley Walsh will soon welcome a grandchild.

The host of New Zealand's favourite quiz show The Chase has received exciting family news, after his daughter Hayley shared details about her pregnancy on Instagram.

Hello Magazine reports Hayley shared a photo of a sign saying "on maternity leave".

"My apologies for the lack of posts recently, finding out we were expecting was just incredible, however being pregnant during this lockdown has been a little tricky at times," she posted, sharing a message about the challenges of being pregnant during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Express UK, it is not known if Hayley has any other children. Walsh has yet to publically comment on the news.

The presenter and former Coronation Street star is married to choreographer Donna Derby and they share their son Barney together. His daughter Hayley, born in 1982, was from a previous relationship.

Barney, 23, stars alongside him on the TV show Breaking Dad.

Walsh has been open about his health battle recently, revealing his doctor warned him about keeping fit and healthy.

The Chase presenter said his doctors told him to give up fatty food and alcohol, The Sun reported. Walsh's father died of heart disease when he was 59 years old.

The 60-year-old told the publication: "I was a time bomb. I produce too much cholesterol.

"It's a silent killer. My heart guy said, 'Look Brad, you need to get fit'."

Walsh has reportedly earned a staggering amount during his on-screen career.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bradley Walsh has more than $12 million in the bank.

The Sun previously reported that Walsh had been paid more than $17.7m for all his ventures between 2016 and 2018 alone, giving him an average earning of around $8.8m a year and making him one of the UK's highest-earning stars.