The Chase host Bradley Walsh stunned by 20-year-old contestant

Chaser Darragh Ennis lost to contestant Eden who pocketed more than $146,000. Video / ITV

A 20-year-old contestant left Bradley Walsh stunned when he made history on The Chase.

Eden competed against Chaser Darragh Ennis in the final chase, and won a staggering amount of money.

"I can't believe it! This is incredible, he's 20 years old and just won £75,000," Walsh said, who excitedly hugged Eden and congratulated him. The winnings are equivalent to NZ$146,175.

"It's the single highest win in daytime history," Walsh declared - however this was later fact checked. Nine contestants won more on the UK format in Deal or No Deal, the Daily Mail reports.

A young The Chase contestant has won a life-changing amount of money. Photo / ITV

According to the Daily Mail, he is the show's biggest solo winner ever.

He proved his superior general knowledge in everything from airports to The Smiths.

When asked what he intended to spend the winnings on, Eden shared he was keen to purchase a vehicle.

"I suppose a car would be nice ... But nothing snazzy. Just anything with four wheels."

Ennis congratulated Eden and praised him for how well he played, and was gracious in defeat despite the contestant trumping his six-month winning streak.

The 20-year-old beat Chaser Darragh Ennis. Photo / ITV

"What a show. Absolutely brilliantly played, Eden. You set a very high target and you pushed me back ... I don't know how many times, but enough to win the money.

"You did very well, it was all about the push backs in the end."

Before he showed up the Chaser, Eden shared he was currently not working and enjoyed playing football with his dad. He currently is a trainee underwriter.

Eden trumped the former biggest ever solo winner on the show, Judith, who won £70,000 in 2019.

Watch the full clip above to witness Eden dominate in the final chase and walk away with the impressive winnings.