The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has opened up about one of the biggest mistakes she’s ever made in a candid interview. Photo / Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco doesn’t often drop the ball when it comes to her fashion choices, however, the actress has confessed to being haunted over the years by one red carpet faux pas.

The Big Bang Theory star, 38, shed some light on her biggest style mistake to People, adding that it was the “worst thing I’ve ever done”.

As Cuoco was getting ready for the 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards, she thought she “looked cute” when she decided to wear a wig. However, she would later come to regret the fashion choice after seeing press photos from the event.

“I mean, it’s a pretty big one … I still think this is the worst thing I’ve ever done. I added a hairpiece, but it was bangs,” Cuoco started.

“Literally, I look at pictures and I’m like, ‘That was the worst decision I have ever made.’

“It just did not work. It looked so fake.”

Kaley Cuoco at the 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo / Getty Images

But the blonde wig isn’t the only “hairy” situation she regrets.

The Emmy nominee made headlines when she got a pixie cut just before appearing on season 8 of The Big Bang Theory, with the actress chopping off her signature long curly hair for the hit sitcom.

She dubbed the haircut as the “worst decision” in The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, which hit shelves in 2022.

The Flight Attendant actress said it was both a personal and professional decision to change up her locks, with her character in the 2015 film, Burning Bodhi, rocking a shorter do.

“I mean, I did do it for [the film], which was my excuse to cut it. At that point we were heading into our eighth season [of The Big Bang Theory] and something needed to shake up,” she shared.

Penny and Leonard from The Big Bang Theory. Photo / Big Bang Theory

“I was bored and sick of the hair, and what’s funny is I thought by cutting my hair, I would spend less time in the hair and makeup chair, even though I loved the hair and makeup team.

“I thought I was cutting off all this time, because I hated going in and getting ready. That’s why I was wearing my hair up so much in season 6 and 7. So then I cut it and it ended up being more work because it wasn’t easy to style.”

Meanwhile, the actress – who nowadays sports a dark blonde do – recently welcomed her first child, Matilda, with Ozark star Tom Pelphrey.

The pair started dating in May 2022, prior to announcing the birth of their daughter in March.

“Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!” Cuoco shared on Instagram at the time.

“We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.”

Cuoco was previously married to equestrian Karl Cook for three years prior to their shock split in 2021.