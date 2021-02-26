The Bachelorette NZ season 2: Will Lexie choose Hamish or Todd, or no one at all?

Who will Lexie choose? Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

We are very nearly at the end of this chaotic journey that has been the second season of The Bachelorette NZ.

Lexie has smooched, dated, challenged the guys, and dished out almost all of the roses she has left. So who gets the final one? Will she go rogue and walk away without a love match?

Here are the most likely scenarios that could happen in the finale, based on what we know so far.

Lexie chooses Hamish: 8/10

Look at them! They seem like they're married already. Photo / Supplied

From what we have seen this week, all signs point to Lexie choosing Hamish in the final. He ticks all of the boxes: down to earth, ready to settle down, and supports the All Blacks. He flew under the radar at the beginning of the season and preferred to have a laugh with the lads instead of stepping on people's toes to demand time with the Bachelorette.

But it was the heliboarding single date that took things to catastrophic heights - letting Lexie know Hamish was down for any adventure she was willing to throw at him. And then there was the most important signal of all, a photo memento presented to him at the end of the home visits.

It's not a done deal, Lexie doesn't seem to adore a slow burn. With someone like Hamish who prefers to hang back while he figures out how he feels, he'll have to step it up on his fantasy date to make sure Lexie knows he is the right choice.

Lexie chooses Todd: 7/10

Aussie underdog Todd could end up winning if he wears his heart on his sleeve. Photo / Supplied

I wrote Todd off the moment he stepped foot on the red carpet with that giant koala. But there's something about the smooth-talking Aussie who could quietly charm his way to winning Lexie's heart.

If we consider her conversation with Sarah after the boys both met her parents, Lexie could go for the fun choice. Maybe she secretly loves inciting chaos at family gatherings? A man like Todd could give her the chance to infuriate the family members for entertainment purposes.

Lexie is physically comfortable with Todd, we've established that. But what might cement him the win will be a deep and meaningful conversation on the fantasy date. We need to witness a strong emotional connection with them before I'd bet money on it.

Lexie chooses neither of them: 6/10

Would Lexie be happier if she just walked away from both of them? Photo / Supplied

I cannot write about the possible scenarios for the finale without discussing the chance of the Wellington marketing manager choosing no one.

Lexie may have been taking notes from Lesina, who last season shocked us all when she left Aaron at the altar of Bachelorette. Lesina wanted to find her "forever person", and I hazard a guess Lexie is more open-minded about her prospects. This show could lead to the start of a great relationship for her, but Lexie knows it will take work outside of the reality television bubble. Whatever she decides, I doubt she will settle if she has any doubts.

I think I speak for everyone when I say Paul went home sooner than expected. Photo / Supplied

Lexie gets back with Joe, Paul, or Jack: 5/10

There have been some pretty shocking walkouts and eliminations this season, and I'm still reeling from most of them. I'm shocked to the core her first kiss of the show Paul didn't make the cut. Never mind that he gave her the keys to his Paris apartment, the guy was too cool for any of the guys put together on that show.

And then there was Joe, who has to watch his literal best mate potentially end up with Lexie. What if she realises she chose the wrong man and brings back Whangarei guy #2? It could happen. It would make for fantastic television.

How can we forget about the hottest goodbye kiss of the season? Photo / Supplied

If there was ever a finale intruder who could ensure the highest degree of chaos, it would be Jack. Lexie and the then 25-year-old mutually agreed the age gap was a barrier, despite some serious chemistry between the two. She seems to have forgotten Todd is 26. Maybe they give their fiery hot flame a chance to burn.

Hamish and Todd choose each other: 4/10

The bromance between the guys has been something to write home about this season, and so it wouldn't surprise me to see Hamish and Todd ditch the atrocity of this competition and head to the nearest pub for a beer.

Once the borders open up they could split their time between Aussie and NZ without a care in the world, watching rugby games and celebrating their friendship.

Sarah chooses Todd 3/10

Has there been a greater purpose for Sarah 'the mole' all along? Photo / Supplied

I'll preface this by saying I have absolutely no idea about Sarah's love life and would hate to offend any partners she may or may not have, but hear me out. In my opinion, Todd and Sarah have serious chemistry. Did you see the sparks flying when the former mole interrogated him at the party? The way he looked at her when he asked what she thought of him when she was undercover?

It may be a ridiculous argument from me, but stranger things have happened on this show. And with the twists of this season all but falling flat, the producers could whip out this romance plot so we as viewers are all left with our faith in reality television romance restored.

• To find out whether Lexie chooses Hamish, Todd, or neither of them tune into the finale of The Bachelorette NZ Monday at 7pm on TVNZ 2.