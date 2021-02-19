The Bachelor NZ 2021: Six more bachelorettes announced, will one of them find love with Moses Mackay?

Moses Mackay is looking for love on The Bachelor. Photo / Supplied

Soon a group of lucky ladies will walk down the welcome red carpet and try to impress Sol3 Mio singer Moses Mackay.

TVNZ has revealed six more women seeking to woo Mackay, 30. Will one of these ladies win the heart of the bachelor?

Freya Puharich

Age: 26

Occupation: Paediatric nurse

Location: Dargaville

Freya Puharich. Photo / Daniel Medini

Freya once broke off an engagement, so she knows what she wants. She hopes the Bachelor will be driven, compassionate, and respectful.

"I've been very, very single and have been for a little while now, so I was looking to find a spark with someone," she says.

After going on plenty of dates without any luck, maybe Moses will be the man for her.

Lana Jayne Ennis

Age: 29

Occupation: Critical care nurse/ health coach

Location: Queenstown

Lana Ennis. Photo / Daniel Medini

Lana has spent 15 years overseas and returned to Aotearoa just before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

With her travel bug on hold, she's after true love and a man with emotional intelligence. She's not a stranger to romantic gestures either.

"[I've] flown from Australia to NZ and woken [my former partner] up at 5am with a kiss. I love to surprise! Just turn up when they least expect it!"

Her special skill is parallel parking, a convenient talent in any relationship.

Georgia Miller

Age: 24

Occupation: PE and health secondary teacher

Location: Northland

Georgia Miller. Photo / Daniel Medini

If Moses doesn't mind heading back to a high school gym class, this could be the woman for him.

Georgia's friend signed her up for the show, and she thought "why not" when she got through.

She's looking for someone spontaneous, family-orientated, motivated, and adventurous.

Cirrus Tan

Age: 28

Occupation: Personal trainer

Location: Christchurch

Cirrus Tan. Photo / Daniel Medini

Cirrus is a national climbing champ and wants someone who will slot in with her active lifestyle. Not only is she an amazing rock climber, but she can also solve a Rubik's cube.

She hopes to meet someone caring, outdoorsy, and ideally a best friend.

The unpredictable events of 2020 inspired her to say yes to being a contestant. She wants to get out of her comfort zone and improve her confidence.

Kate Porter

Age: 25

Occupation: Nutritionist

Location: Auckland

Kate Porter. Photo / Daniel Medini

Kate was inspired to sign up for The Bachelor because she felt she was going through a quarter-life crisis. She's also very self-aware about her love life so far.

"I tend to instantly friend-zone boys - which means I have a lot of male friends

but no romantic interests. What better way to kick off dating than by debuting on

national television?"

Here's hoping she doesn't friend-zone Moses!

Chanel Lutton

Age: 28

Occupation: Production finance analyst

Location: Wellington

Chanel Lutton. Photo / Daniel Medini

Chanel once wanted to be in the Air Force, but her part-time job saw her go down a different path and work in the makeup industry.

Now she's working as an analyst, and looking for someone to settle down with. She's excited about the opportunity to be a contestant on The Bachelor.

"I wanted to be a contestant to have a bit of an adventure around New Zealand, to meet

some like-minded incredible wāhine; and possibly find a wonderful man out of it all! Who wouldn't say yes to that?"

• The Bachelor New Zealand premieres on Tuesday, March 2, at 7.30pm on TVNZ 2, and tune in to hear Sol3 Mio weekday mornings on Flava's breakfast show.

Can't get enough of The Bachelorette NZ on TVNZ 2?

Catch up with ZM's Carwen Jones and Celia Whitley as they break it all down in the official podcast, Can I Steal You For A Second? After each episode airs, join the girls as they do a recap and dissect what's going on. They're the binge-watching friends you never knew you needed.