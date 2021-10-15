The 90% Project: Shortland Street stars get vaccinated against Covid-19

Your favourite Shortland Street stars are coming together for ‘Shorty Street Vax Chats’. Video / Supplied

TV stars from New Zealand's favourite soap opera are rolling up their sleeves and encouraging Kiwis to get vaccinated.

The cast of the hospital drama appears in a video chatting about their vaccination experiences hosted by Kura Forrester.

"I felt like I had a wee outing," jokes Grant Lobban, who plays Damo Johnson.

"Everyone was so lovely I almost wanted to go around and get a second one," he added.

"As of two days ago I am fully vaxxed," Nicole Whippy shares. She says it went great.

"I am terrified of needles," admits Rebekah Palmer, who plays Dawn Robinson on the show.

Actor Michael Galvin, who plays Chris Warner, also hates needles.

"I hate needles, yeah I'm scared of needles," he says, despite portraying a doctor on the show. "It's a terrible secret. Don't tell anyone," he shares.

"I'm scared of needles but I put my big girl pants on and just got it done," says Marianne Infante, who plays registered nurse Madonna Diaz.

"The first jab didn't even feel like anything, I was like are you sure you gave it to me? Can I just see the needle real quick?"

For those who may be apprehensive about getting the jab, Palmer tells them: "Take your support person and breathe, don't stop breathing."

Some may be hesitant about what is in the vaccine, but Galvin reminded fans they may indulge in a popular fast food without knowing the recipe.

"Have you put anything else into your body that you don't know what's in it?" asks Forrester.

"Yes, KFC," jokes Galvin.

• Watch the full clip above to see your favourite Shorty St stars chat about their vaccine experience.