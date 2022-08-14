A Teletubbies sketch which was broadcast in 1997 was actually so terrifying that it was banned in countries around the world. Video / BBC

Teletubbies was known as an innocent children's television show where four characters - Tinky Winky, Laa-Laa, Dipsy and Po — who roamed around a grassy floral landscape.

For most, it was easy entertainment and occasionally an education tool for their toddlers.

But one Teletubbies sketch was so scary that it had to be pulled from air.

The original series, which ran from 1997 to 2001, banned a sketch in 1997 titled The Lion and The Bear because of its terrifying nature.

"The Lion and The Bear" was a sketch about two cardboard cutout characters who were, unsurprisingly, a lion and a bear.

The Bear arrived first, followed by the lion, who was chasing her.

But the Teletubbies were frightened of the bear, who creepily repeated the same sentence numerous times.

"I'm the Bear, I'm the Bear, and I'm coming," she repeatedly told the Teletubbies.

The Bear. Photo / BBC

After appearing on screen, Bear continued rhyming in a terrifying voice.

"I'm the Bear, I'm the Bear, with brown fuzzy hair. I'm hiding from the Lion but he doesn't know where," she said.

The sketch heats up further when the "scary" Lion enters.

"I am the scary Lion, with big scary teeth. I'm scary on the top and I'm underneath," he growled while riding a type of skateboard.

The discussion between characters then leads to a dramatic chase across the hills while Laa-Laa tells his fellow Teletubbies to hide.

The Lion. Photo / BBC

The sketch was banned in numerous countries as it was deemed "too traumatising" for young viewers.

It was called out by parents for not being "age appropriate".

One review from 1997 even dubbed the scene as "the greatest horror film of all time".

Four years later, the BBC edited the sketch to make it more child-friendly.

In the censored sketch, many of the original elements had been changed.

The new episode shows the Teletubbies being excited by the Bear's arrival. Bear's voice was also edited to sound less scary.

The Teletubbies then giggled at the bear's presence.

They continue to laugh all the way through and celebrate when the Lion chases the Bear far away, instead of running away themselves.