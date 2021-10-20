Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis reveals why he uses a fake name

Ted Lasso - Season 2 Trailer. Video / Apple TV

Countless celebrities use a name other than the one they were born with - and so does Jason Sudeikis.

The Ted Lasso star, 46, has been known as Jason for years throughout his film and television appearances, reports Fox News.

But during an episode of the Today show in the US, the actor shared that his birth name is actually Daniel Jason Sudeikis.

The former Saturday Night Live star confirmed that his first name is Daniel in a game of True or False with hosts Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Jill Martin.

"I was Daniel Jason," he shared. [My father is] Daniel Joseph, and my mum decided to call me Jason, so that we knew which one she was yelling at."

And he's not the only actor in his family - Cheers star George Wendt is Sudeikis' uncle.

"That's my mother's younger brother," he explained.

A knack for picking up awards seems to run in the family too. Sudeikis recently won two Emmy awards for his series Ted Lasso and was nominated for two others. Wendt, 73, was nominated for six Emmys for his role as Norm Peterson on the classic sitcom.

Host Martin also asked Sudeikis about the upcoming third season of Ted Lasso. The second season just finished airing on October 8.

The TV star revealed he doesn't go by his real name. Photo / AP

But the star stayed mum about the show, as well as when it would end.

"That's one that even Wikipedia might not know," he said.

The actor revealed that he feels a lot of pressure going into season three after the hugely positive reception the first two seasons received.

And he wasn't the only one to take home an Emmy award for the series. Stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein also netted awards for their performances, while the show's picture editing, sound mixing and casting crew took home awards as well.

The award-winning series was also nominated for 13 more Emmys, including for performances from stars Nick Mohammed, Jeremy Swift, Brendan Hunt and Juno Temple.