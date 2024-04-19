Fans speak about Taylor Swift's album The Tortured Poets Department at the Auckland release party. Video / Alyse Wright

While music has famously gone digital over the years, with musos opting for streaming over CDs, it seems Taylor Swift fans are an old-school bunch, lining up at Real Groovy in Auckland to get their hands on the new album, nab a free poster and make some friends along the way.

Today, Taylor Swift’s latest album The Tortured Poets Department was released at 4pm and fans of the pop icon gathered at ZM Radio’s listening party at Real Groovy to get among the hype of the much-anticipated record.

With friendship bracelet-making stations, glitter face painting and costume contests in full swing, and the new album blaring in the background, the place was brimming with excitement and Swiftie mania had descended well and truly.

Marisha and Ava, decked out in their Taylor Swift merch and friendship bracelets, dropped in at the famed record store to nab the album on vinyl – but left with more than they bargained for.

“We met each other like 10 minutes ago and now we’re like great friends”, Ava says, before adding: “That’s the power of Taylor Swift. ”

“We didn’t even know each other before and now we’re besties,” Marisha chimes in.

Fans gather today for the release of Taylor Swift's album The Tortured Poets Department at Real Groovy records in Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

The self-acclaimed “besties” duo were “in love” with The Tortured Poets Department, with Ava confessing: “I can’t process that this is happening, this is so exciting.”

Marisha, who was almost speechless when asked about the new album, replied: “No words.”

“It sounds so good already,” she said.

The pair admitted to swopping friendship bracelets, chatting about the new album, and having plans to discuss the Swiftie mania afterwards.

And as to why they decided to get their hands on the album in person? Ava came to be a part of “the community” and listen with her fellow Swifties.

“It’s such a bonding moment, you know?”

Swiftie mania was on full show at Real Groovy in Auckland today. Photo / Alex Burton

Janice, who had also dropped into Real Groovy, admitted that mingling wasn’t on the agenda.

“I’m just focused on making bracelets,” she confessed, after revealing she’d come down to the music store to nab a free Taylor Swift poster.

Pals Mia and Madhoo were excited about The Tortured Poets Department, revealing some of their fan theories about the much-anticipated album.

“See, we’re delusional,” said Mia. “Is there going to be another album drop? Maybe.”

It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. ✌️ I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine… pic.twitter.com/y8pyDK8VTd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 19, 2024

However, Mia seemingly hit the nail on the head, with a second album release confirmed by Swift herself via X, formerly Twitter.

The post, which was shared after the album’s initial release, read: “It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album.

“I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second instalment of TTPD: The Anthology.

“15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours.”

Swift first announced The Tortured Poets Department at the 2024 Grammys while accepting her 13th Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

After beating Ed Sheeran, Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus, and Olivia Rodrigo in the category, Swift grinned as she gave her acceptance speech saying: “Okay, this is my 13th Grammy. Which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that.”

Revealing she has been secretly working on her 11th studio album, she said: “So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th it’s called The Tortured Poets Department.”

Megan Watts is a lifestyle multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald whose passions include honest journalism, backstage band chats and doing things for the plot.











