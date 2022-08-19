The pop star was desperate to cameo in one of the hugely popular Twilight movies, but the director has revealed he rejected the idea. Photo / AP

It's the dream showbiz crossover we almost got.

Pop powerhouse Taylor Swift was eager to cameo in the second Twilight movie, New Moon, back in 2009, but the film's director has revealed he rejected the idea.

The then 19-year-old US singer was emerging as one of the most popular names in music following the success of her 2008 single Love Story, while Summit Entertainment was gearing up to shoot a sequel to follow on from the success of the breakout vampire film.

And more than a decade later, Twilight: New Moon director Chris Weitz has sat down for an interview on The Twilight Effect podcast, where he divulged the details of Swift's desperate bid to star in the franchise.

"Taylor Swift was a huge 'Twi-hard', and Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time, and he said, 'Taylor would like to be in this movie, not because of you, but she's a Twi-hard,'" Weitz said.

New Moon director Chris Weitz said Swift's cameo in the vampire franchise would've been too distracting. Photo / Supplied

Swift wasn't fussed on what role she would play, with Weitz claiming she would've been happy to just be "someone at the cafeteria or the diner".

But he was forced to turn Swift down, arguing it would've been too distracting to the story.

"The hardest thing for me was to be like, the moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything," Weitz said.

"I kick myself for it too, because I was like, 'Wow, I could've been hanging out with Taylor Swift. We could have been friends.'"

By the time New Moon was released to global fanfare in November 2009, Swift was in a high-profile relationship with one of its stars, US actor Taylor Lautner, which certainly would've bolstered press around New Moon.

Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner met on-set of Valentine's Day in early 2009. Photo / Supplied

Swift and Lautner instead ended up meeting on-set of the film Valentine's Day, in which they played love interests, but they split by the time it hit theatres in February 2010.

Swift, now 32, penned an emotional song about her failed romance with Lautner titled Back to December, in which she expressed how she took the relationship for granted.

Both are now in committed relationships, with Lautner engaged to nurse Taylor Dome, while Swift has been with her boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn, for five years.