Taylor Swift performs onstage during her Eras Tour at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s self-published book, released over Thanksgiving weekend, saw one of the largest sales numbers of 2024.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Book needed less than a fortnight to become the fastest-selling new book of the year.

The book, a coffee-table hard-cover that reflects on Swift’s popular tour, sold 814,000 print copies over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to Circana’s BookScan, a platform which tracks book sales. No other book has sold as well this year, the platform said in a news release.

Swift’s book is now the fastest-selling new book of the year and the second-highest adult non-fiction book release in BookScan’s history. Only former US president Barack Obama’s memoir A Promised Land did better, with 816,300 print copies sold in its first week in 2020, according to Bookscan.

The Eras Tour Book, which cost US$39.99 ($68.59), was available only at Target stores and the retailer’s website, though, while Obama’s was available at other major retailers.