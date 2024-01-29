Taylor Swift appears to mouth the words ‘Go away please!' when noticing the camera is on her. Photo / Twitter

Taylor Swift has allegedly been caught snapping at a cameraman who lingered a little too long on the star.

The popstar began dating NFL star Travis Kelce late last year and has since been a regular attendee of his games for the Kansas City Chiefs, often being spotted by cameras and fans in the VIP box, now it seems she’s had enough.

Daily Mail reported while the star was attending her beau’s most recent game against the Baltimore Ravens, she noticed she was on screen while CBS was promoting the Grammys and appeared to lash out allegedly mouthing “Go away please!”.

The act resulted in many fans taking to X to share their opinions with one person writing, “Even she knows they overdoing it”, while another added, “Taylor Swift telling CBS to stop showing her, ‘go away please’, love her!”. A third said: “She’s just as sick of it as we are.”

Taylor Swift after CBS shows her on the TV for a Grammys promo: "Go away, please." pic.twitter.com/wfH0151FdC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 28, 2024

However, some fans believe those weren’t the words she used and instead suspect the Blank Space singer said “Oh, the Grammys” when she saw herself on screen alongside the advertisement for the award show.

Following the game - which saw the Chiefs win 17-10, securing their spot in the Super Bowl LVIII next month, Swift joined Kelce on the field where the pair were spotted sharing an adorable celebratory kiss.

The pair were caught engaging in a rare act of PDA with an on-field kiss as well as multiple hugs, hand holding and Swift even whispered something in the star’s ear.

It comes after the popstar did her first interview in over four years with Time magazine revealing the pair were dating long before she was first spotted at one of his games in September.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said, adding, “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Swift - who has been named Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2023 - was first spotted at one of Kelce’s games on September 24 when she was seen cheering him on as the Kansas City Chiefs played the Chicago Bears at the Arrowhead Stadium.



