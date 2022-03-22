Taylor Swift is set to release new music this year. Photo / AP

Taylor Swift announced today that she is releasing a new song called Carolina.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter wrote the track "alone" and produced it alongside long-time friend and music collaborator Aaron Dessner, 45. The pair co-produced Taylor's critically acclaimed eighth and ninth studio albums, Folklore and Evermore.

The song is set to feature in the upcoming movie version of Where the Crawdads Sing - based on the 2018 murder mystery novel by American author Delia Owens - and a clip of the song can be heard in a new trailer for the movie, released yesterday. The movie will star 23-year-old Normal People actress Daisy Edgar-Jones, and will be produced by 46-year-old actress Reese Witherspoon.

The Cardigan singer wrote in an Instagram caption: "I wrote the song 'Carolina' alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerising story."

Carolina does not have an official release date yet, but Taylor added that the full version will be available "soon".

She wrote: "You'll hear it fully soon, but for now check out the @crawdadsmovie trailer for a clip!"

Taylor's caption was written below a post of the full trailer. Pieces of lyrics that can be heard in the trailer include the lines: "You didn't see me here" and "There are places I will never go to / Things that only Carolina will ever know".

The Blank Space singer also discussed her love for the novel the film is based on, in addition to praising h Edgar-Jones and Witherspoon.

Taylor added: "Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago. As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side."