Taylor Swift re-recording her music amid feud with Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift scooped three awards at the 2020 American Music Awards, but couldn't be there in person to collect her prizes as she was busy "re-recording" her old music.

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker was crowned Artist of the Year at the ceremony on Sunday night, and also won Favourite Female Artist (Pop/Rock) and Favourite Music Video for 'cardigan'.

During her acceptance speech for Artist of the Year, the 30-year-old pop superstar - who made history as the artist with the most AMAs wins, bringing her total to 32 - explained her absence was down to being tucked away in the studio re-recording her first five albums, which Scooter Braun acquired last year in a $300 million deal with Big Machine Label Group and sold last week.

Taylor said: "Oh hey guys, thank you so much for this! This is a fan-voted award, which means so much to me."



"You guys have been beyond wonderful all the years of my career but especially this one when we've been so far apart, and we haven't been able to see each other in concert. I still feel really connected to you through the music."

"Your reaction to folklore and all the ways in which your imagination honoured that album ... I just love you so much. I'm really, really lucky because of you."

Been getting a lot of questions about the recent sale of my old masters. I hope this clears things up. pic.twitter.com/sscKXp2ibD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 16, 2020

Taylor then added that she's "re-recording all of my old music in the studio where I originally recorded it."

She continued: "It's been amazing, and I can't wait for you to hear it. Have a great night. I love you so much. Thank you, thank you, thank you!"

Other big winners on the night included The Weeknd, who took home trophies for Favourite Male Soul/R&B Artist, Favourite Soul/R&B Song for 'Heartless' and Favourite Soul/R&B Album for 'After Hours'.

Country-pop duo Dan + Shay also nabbed three prizes for Collaboration of the Year and Favourite Country Song for '10,000 Hours' with Justin Bieber, while they were also named Favourite Duo or Group.

The star-studded ceremony - which was hosted by Taraji P. Henson live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles - saw a number of show-stopping performances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly, and BTS.