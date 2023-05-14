The star has bad blood with a security guard after pausing a song to call them out. Photo / Getty Images

The star has bad blood with a security guard after pausing a song to call them out. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift performed in Philadelphia this weekend and it appears there were some crowd problems that the star had to get involved in.

While performing her hit song Bad Blood, the star ironically had some bad blood with a security guard and stopped performing to sort out the situation.

In a clip that has since gone viral, the star could be seen calling out security for how they handled a concertgoer in the middle of the show. Walking to the side of the stage Swift can be heard saying, “She’s fine.”

She then pointed into the crowd while singing the song’s chorus and broke her performance saying, “She wasn’t doing anything. Hey, stop! Stop.” Swift then waited by the side of the stage until the situation calmed down before returning to her choreographed performance.

People magazine has reported the exact reason for the disruption remains unclear however another concert-goer claimed on Twitter that security “kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move.”

The Twitter user alleged security were “extremely aggressive” to attendees that were located by the barricades despite them being well-behaved and not “throwing anything” or “screaming anything insane.”

The viral clip also caught the attention of TikTok user Caitlin Gabell who claimed she was the concert-goer Swift appeared to be defending and claimed the security guard had been “harassing” her and the group she was with.

Sharing her story on the social media platform, Gabell said, “Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn’t like it, and she didn’t like it, and he basically got escorted out and then they offered us free tickets for tonight,” she said. “It wasn’t this big crazy thing, it was just a bunch of girls having a good time and he didn’t want us to have fun.”

It comes after Swift appeared to mouth a cryptic message to her rumoured love interest, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Amid rumours of a new romance, the Lover singer was caught in a viral video appearing to mouth the words “This is about you, you know who you are. I love you” while she was on stage.

Daily Mail reported the video sent fans wild as they exchanged theories on who she could have been saying it to and it seems they have figured it out as the singer’s rumoured new beau, Healy was spotted in the crowd.

The news outlet reported Healy grinned when Swift mouthed the words on stage and fan theories reached an all-time high when one pointed out Healy said the exact same words at his May 3 concert in the Philippines.

🚨| Longer video of Taylor trying to stop a situation from further arising between security and some fans at tonight’s show during Bad Blood



“Hey stop. He wasn’t doing anything. HEY! STOP!”



pic.twitter.com/PqN8IIn04q — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) May 14, 2023

News of the rumoured couple’s romance made headlines this week when a source told the Sun the Anti-Hero singer has found love with Healy and the two are ready to go public with their romance.

“She and Matty are madly in love,” the source claimed, “It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”