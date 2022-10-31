Taylor Swift has made a clean sweep of the Hot 100's top 10 in just a week. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights has had a historic week on the charts.

She’s become the first artist to claim the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart’s entire top 10 tracks, surpassing Drake, who claimed nine of the top 10 for a week in September 2021.

Her song Anti-Hero is in the top spot, marking her ninth song to top the list over the past 10 years, Billboard reports.

All 10 songs in the Hot 100 are from new album Midnights, which was released on October 21 on Republic Records. The album itself hit the top spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart with the biggest week for any music release in seven years.

Swift has surpassed Drake and The Beatles for the most songs at the top of the list in a single week. They each held the top five spots for a week in 2021 and 1964, respectively.

She can also now boast the most top 10 songs among female artists in the history of the chart, with 40 - beating Madonna’s 38. Among all acts, she is only behind Drake, who has 59 top 10s.

Midnights is now the first album ever to land the Hot 100 top 10, beating Drake’s nine from Certified Lover Boy last year.

The Hot 100 combines US streaming, radio play, and sales data, and will update on Billboard’s website tomorrow.

It comes after the song Anti-Hero faced some controversy over a scene which originally appeared in the music video, directed by Swift.

The video, which has now been edited after backlash, showed Swift stepping on bathroom scales which read “Fat”.

The scene was labelled “fatphobic” by activists and health experts and has since been cut.