Taylor Swift is returning to Australia but will we see her here in New Zealand? Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift has today announced she is set to tour Australia as part of her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, but Kiwis have quickly raised the most important question - is she going to come to New Zealand?

At 4am this morning, the pop star announced she has added additional tour dates which will see her perform in two major Australian cities.

Between February 16 and February 25 next year, the Blank Space singer will perform five shows - two in Melbourne and three in Sydney.

While the announcement has resulted in plenty of excitement for her Australian fans her Kiwi fans were been left wondering if a NZ announcement is on its way, or whether the country has been left off the list entirely?

NZME radio station, ZM made a post about the tour announcement on their Facebook page this morning and many fans flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts.

One said, “Does this mean we’re going to Sydney?” While another wrote, “Next year’s trip??” While a third Kiwi fan added, “Only two cities in Australia? Surely more places going to be announced. But also I think I just died a little on the inside.”

However while many fans appeared to be making plans to head across the ditch for the shows, a majority of comments speculate that a New Zealand tour date - or dates, could be the next announcement to be made by the 33-year-old singer.

One person commented, “She’ll come to NZ I’m certain, and I’m going!”, another observant fan wrote, “surely that five-day break in the middle in NZ”, a third added, “Omg it’s getting close, it’s happening”.

Unfortunately, fans hopes for a Swift and NZ reunion may have been crushed as a Frontier Touring representative replied to the Herald’s request for answers this morning, stating that there are no New Zealand dates for the hit tour.

The statement read, “Unfortunately, there are no NZ dates for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour.”

Swift has visited Aotearoa three times before, the first in 2012 as part of her Speak Now Tour, the second in 2013 as part of The Red Tour and most recently in 2018 as part of her Reputation Tour.

Each show took place at Auckland’s Vector Arena - now Spark Arena, and saw over 10,000 people attend each performance, earning glowing reviews and fan fever.

