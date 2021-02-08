Website of the Year

Tauranga teen joins L.A.B on stage at One Love Festival to crowd of 20,000

5 minutes to read

Michael van Lieshout, 14, performing on stage with L.A.B frontman Joel Shadbolt. Photo / Supplied

Cira Olivier
By:

Multimedia journalist

Before Sunday, the biggest crowd Tauranga's Michael van Lieshout performed in front of was at his intermediate school's prizegiving to about 1500 people.

But on Sunday, the 14-year-old walked out on to the stage in

