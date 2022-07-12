Natalie Portman, left, and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from Thor: Love and Thunder, in cinemas now.

Natalie Portman, left, and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from Thor: Love and Thunder, in cinemas now.

Thor: Love and Thunder might be dominating the box office but not everyone is giving it a rave review.

The Marvel film directed by New Zealand director Taika Waititi has come under fire this week after some fans raised their concern around a "graphic" scene.

Page Six has reported a collective of outraged viewers have set up a petition asking that the MCU place a "trigger warning" on one particularly "atrocious" part of the film.

In a scene featuring one of the film's main character's Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, the scientist receives the unsettling news that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer which quickly becomes a plot point for the film as the character undergoes chemotherapy treatments.

The very real storyline struck a chord with some viewers who are arguing there should be a warning disclaimer added to future showings of the film as it could be "harmful" to someone who has had or who has cancer.

One fan took to Twitter to share their thoughts saying, "No spoilers, but Thor: Love And Thunder SHOULD have had a trigger warning for graphic depiction of cancer – and the fact that we didn't know going in is atrocious,"

While another agreed and said, "People deserve to know what emotions they want to feel when going to potentially have a good time at the movies."

Despite the backlash, other fans have stuck up for MCU's decision not to include a warning. One fan on Twitter said, "Trigger Warnings? Seriously? Are people that weak-minded that you can't deal with a dramatic scene. It's not like this is the first movie to do this. How stupid,"

Another person said, "As a cancer survivor, I find this extremely stupid".

Waititi is yet to comment on the petition.