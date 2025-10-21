Advertisement
Taika Waititi’s return to NZ television in Educators

Jenni Mortimer
Chief Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Watch the Hollywood director in his return to acting. Video / South Pacific Pictures

Taika Waititi is set to return to Kiwi screens, flexing his acting chops in the hit New Zealand comedy series Educators.

Waititi’s last acting appearance in a fully New Zealand television production was playing vampire Viago in dark comedy mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows in 2014.

