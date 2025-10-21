The sitcom is set in an ordinary New Zealand high school with wildly inappropriate teachers and exaggerated versions of the real-life scenarios teachers face. It was awarded Best Comedy at the 2023 New Zealand Television Awards.

Taika Waititi in Educators. Photo / South Pacific Pictures

The Herald got the first look at Waititi’s scene, where his character, Tony, persuades a high school woodworking class, taught by his brother Ra (played by Cohen Holloway) to ditch their assignments and undertake a personal project for him instead.

“I need some help bro,” Tony is seen telling Ra as he busts in on the class. “These kids, what are they making?”

“They’re making bread boards,” replies Ra.

“Bread boards?! That’s just like taking a piece of wood and making a piece of wood. That’s too easy for them. You need to elevate their skills bro. I’ve got just the project for you,” says Tony, before the sneak preview ends.

The pair previously worked together in Eagle vs. Shark and Boy, and Holloway told the Herald that having the What We Do in the Shadows producer on set of the South Pacific Pictures production was a delight.

“It was great to work with Taika again in a scene, he always brings his own brand of improvisation and surprises,” said Holloway.

The core cast of Educators season 4. Photo / South Pacific Pictures

The show is directed by award-winning comedian and writer Jesse Griffin, who said the cast was made up of his comedy heroes, including The Mighty Boosh’s Julian Barrett, UK comedy legend Julia Davis and, of course, Waititi.

“I’ve been a massive long-time fan of all of their work – Julia’s show Human Remains with Rob Brydon remains a benchmark for character TV comedy, Julian’s legendary shows with Noel Fielding in The Mighty Boosh massively inspired me as a young comic, and of course while I’ve known Taika for years, having him on set and seeing him mucking about and being hilarious with Cohen and Kura was buzzy and very special,” said Griffin.

The core cast of Jackie van Beek (Audrey, What We Do in the Shadows, The Breaker Upperers), Jonny Brugh (The Office, What We Do in the Shadows, Thor), Rick Donald (The Office, Population 11, Roast Night) and award-winning comedian Kura Forrester are also joined this season by guest star Kim Crossman, who plays a police officer in episode three.

“After working with director Jesse Griffin on Last at 11 a few years ago, I’ve been itching to collaborate with him again. Getting to act and improvise opposite the incredible talent that is Jackie van Beek was a masterclass in improv, and I loved every second of it. I can’t wait to see the new season, and I’m stoked to be a part of it,” said Crossman.

Kim Crossman (left) stars in season 4 of Educators. Photo / South Pacific Pictures

All episodes of Educators seasons 4 are available from November 1 on TVNZ+.