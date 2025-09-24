Jason Momoa, left, with Cliff Curtis, centre, and Taika Waititi in New Zealand in May 2023. Photo / Instagram

The studios, which were established in the early 1990s, have been owned by ratepayers either partially or fully since 2002, firstly under Waitākere Council and then the super city’s Auckland Council.

But the council has been seeking a buyer since 2022, and screen industry insiders believe that powerhouse names such as Curtis, Waititi and Momoa can advance the business, drawing even more screen projects to the country, and driving employment.

Multiple, well-placed sources have confirmed that Curtis is leading the consortium; three weeks ago, he incorporated two companies which appear linked to the move.

Curtis is listed as the sole shareholder of both companies - sources say Waititi and Momoa have also been working with Curtis, although their exact involvement remains to be seen.

In a statement to the Herald last night, Curtis said: “We understand that the Auckland Film Studios sale and purchase process is commercially sensitive and we respect the importance of confidentiality at this stage.”

The Herald has reached out to Waititi through his team but has yet to hear back.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown confirmed a deal was imminent.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown with Cliff Curtis and NZ First leader Winston Peters at a boxing event in 2024. Photo / Getty

“It’s very close to being announced,” said Brown, adding he was “very, very supportive” of the move.

“It’s nearly there. I’m looking forward to announcing this shortly. I’m extremely pleased – it’s good that it’s sold to a local consortium who are deeply involved in the industry.”

Brown said he could not give further details of the acquisition, including the price, at this stage, other than to say “it covers the exposure of the council”.

The 2.2ha property at 10 Hickory Ave was valued by the council at $34 million in 2021.

Later that year, the Government invested $30m and the council $7.5m into a major expansion, with the construction of two new sound-stage buildings. These were completed in late 2022. The facility has five sound stages plus other buildings.

Auckland Film Studios have been operating for more than three decades.

Curtis’ business moves

Curtis is listed as the sole director of Auckland Film Studios GP Ltd, a company that was incorporated with the Companies Office on September 5.

The company’s sole shareholder is Ariki Group Ltd, which was also incorporated on September 5.

Curtis is listed as the sole shareholder and director of Ariki Group – Ariki is the te reo Māori word for high chief.

Curtis – one of our best-known film stars with roles in movies such as Whale Rider, Once Were Warriors and Muru, alongside a string of popular Hollywood hits including Avatar: The Way of Water and The Meg – is currently starring in Momoa’s epic, nine-part Apple+ series Chief of War.

The $575m production tells the story of Hawaii’s turbulent history, but was primarily shot in Auckland, including a five-month reshoot at Auckland Film Studios.

Cliff Curtis as Keoua in Chief of War.

Several other projects that Curtis and Momoa have been involved in have also been made at Auckland Film Studios.

Screen industry website Show News said that Curtis’ move, if confirmed, “would represent one of the most significant transfers of New Zealand screen infrastructure into private hands in recent years”.

“Curtis, one of New Zealand’s most internationally recognised actors, has long championed Māori and indigenous storytelling through his production companies,” reported Show News.

“His involvement in Auckland Film Studios would put a high-profile creative at the helm of the country’s premier production facility, a site that has hosted everything from Xena: Warrior Princess to Disney’s Mulan and Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop."

Industry insiders noted that studio space had become increasingly crucial for attracting international productions under the Government’s screen production rebate, reported Show News.

“A local owner-operator with Curtis’ profile could prove a strong drawcard for both offshore projects and local screen businesses seeking more sustainable workflow.”

‘Outcome is likely in near future’

Auckland Council chief executive Phil Wilson told the Herald in a statement that the sale process was still under way.

“Due to commercial sensitivity, we can’t expand further at this time.

“In May 2022, Auckland councillors approved a recommendation from officials to sell the studios – but to do so in a way that best secured the future of this important industry for Auckland.

“Following that, a robust process has been undertaken by Auckland Council and an outcome is likely in the near future.”

Wilson then added what the council has said previously: “The sale and purchase process remains confidential to protect commercial interests and maintain the integrity of the process.”

Brown said Auckland Council should not be involved in owning film infrastructure. “But they were encouraged into it in the days of the Labour Party throwing money out the window.”

Brown said that, in the end, it was local interests who had acquired the facility. He said he had been “very, very supportive” in getting the deal completed.

“Council staff have had trips all over the bloody world to sell it and managed to make no progress whatsoever.”

Momoa’s love for NZ

Jason Momoa's Chief of War was predominantly filmed in New Zealand.

Jason Momoa, meanwhile, has made no secret of his love for New Zealand – or his desire to live here.

He told the Herald in July that Chief of War was nothing without the country.

“Here’s the big thing I want New Zealand to know – they should take a deep, deep amount of pride in this because we would not be able to make this show had it not been for the help of Aotearoa – they need to know that. I’m very thankful.

“They bled for us and we united Polynesia,” the Hawaiian-born actor said.

Momoa told the Herald that he fell in love with New Zealand on his first visit as a 20-year-old.

“When I landed there, Hawaii is home, but there’s never been anywhere in the world where I’ve ever felt more connected.

“I can’t really explain it, if it was my destiny, my ancestors ... I don’t know what it was, but the moment I stepped off that plane, I felt it, and I’ve always been drawn to it.

“I just loved it, just being in the outdoors, man. Being down in Queenstown and experiencing that – snowboarding, mountain biking, rock climbing.

“I just was like, ‘I’m gonna live here’. I was going to spend the rest of my life here one day – and now having the opportunity to come down and film.”

He said he still felt a call to relocate, saying eventually that was the plan.

“I will eventually move one day, that’s where I’ll live and work. I don’t want to leave – I’m gonna keep coming down. I just love it.”

The studios’ history

Auckland Film Studios was originally established as Henderson Valley Studios in 1992 and produced the Hercules and Xena TV series.

Waitākere City Council bought the facility in 2002 before Auckland Council took ownership with the creation of the super city in 2010.

Between 2006 and 2011, the facility was part-owned by a private investor, but that company went into receivership and the council acquired a full stake once again.

Auckland Film Studios' site plan in Henderson.

The studios have been involved in the production of almost 50 films and TV shows – plus TV commercials – over the past 33 years, including A Minecraft Movie (2025); Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), Power Rangers (2022); The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power; Sweet Tooth pilot (2021); The Letter for the King (2020) and Fresh Eggs (2019).

A report in 2023 said Auckland’s screen industry was worth more than $1.5 billion a year. Screen Auckland said 8400 people were employed in the industry in 2022, up from 7500 the year before.

Council-controlled organisation Tātaki Auckland Unlimited operates the Auckland Film Studios on behalf of the council and has been running the sale process since the council’s decision in 2022 to offload them.

Tātaki chief executive Nick Hill has briefed his board on the sale of the studios at the last two board meetings, in July and August.

However, most of the details of these briefings have been deemed confidential and have been redacted in the publicly released board minutes.

In July, the board minutes did include the comment: “Management confirmed that probity and legal experts have been involved in the process throughout to help ensure that the process is robust, and that thorough due diligence ... has been undertaken.”

Earlier last year, the council blamed a number of factors on the delay in the sale, including the Hollywood actors and writers’ strikes.

A robust global process had been undertaken, the council’s then chief financial officer Peter Gudsell told the Herald at the time.

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME, including managing editor, NZ Herald editor and Herald on Sunday editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.