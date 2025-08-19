Fire spinners lit up the garden with a theatrical performance, with Waititi pictured taking a selfie in front of the entertainment.
Ora - who joked she had “finally recovered and can post about it” - penned a touching message alongside a carousel of photos from the night on Instagram.
“Happy 50th birthday hubby. I know it’s a big milestone for you,” Ora wrote.
“I’m so proud of everything you’ve achieved and all the endless dreams you still have and want to accomplish - I’m inspired by you every day.
“Thank you to all our family and friends who flew out from all over the world and came out to celebrate with us! I’m not crying you are!”
Waititi first came to international attention with his 2003 short film Two Cars, One Night, which earned an Oscar nomination in 2005.
Subsequent New Zealand feature films Boy (2010) and What We Do In The Shadows (2014) won over New Zealand audiences and helped cement his reputation as one of Aotearoa’s most internationally recognised artists before he moved into blockbuster filmmaking.
In 2023, Waititi purchased a waterfront home in Pt Chevalier for $10.5 million. He also maintains a residence in Los Angeles, where he primarily works.
