Acclaimed New Zealand director Taika Waititi celebrated a milestone birthday over the weekend, drawing Hollywood celebrities, friends and family from around the world to the Mediterranean.

Waititi, whose portfolio of work includes the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit and Kiwi favourite Hunt for the Wilderpeople, turned 50 on August 16.

The occasion was marked with a lavish dinner party at a private residence in Ibiza, Spain, before their all-star entourage departed to a private club on the island.

Among those at the table were his wife Rita Ora, actors Matt Damon, Sebastian Stan and Joel Edgerton, comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, Peaky Blinders star Annabelle Wallis, and models Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne.

Photos shared from the event showed cigarette-filled gauntlets and boxes adorned with the words “Taika 50 Ibiza”.